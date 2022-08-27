Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low NOLA colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored

The city of indulgence that is home to Mardi Gras, New Orleans, or "NOLA," is where the Swoosh label is drawing inspiration for their most recent pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Air Force 1 "NOLA" is most likely a part of a larger City Pack, a color scheme Nike has frequently used.

The soon-to-be-released Nike Air Force 1 Low “NOLA” color scheme is scheduled to arrive on October 27, 2022. These footwear designs will be sold via the online and offline locations of Nike, alongside a few other affiliated retail outlets. Each pair will cost $150, and it is created in men's sizing. Readers can sign up on the shoe label’s official website for timely updates on these shoes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “NOLA” makeup celebrates the rappers from New Orleans

Take a detailed look at the Air Force 1 Low NOLA sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label has been flooding the sneaker market with a slew of fresh makeovers of its Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, particularly the low-top variant. Other designs made available by the shoe label this year were "West Indies," "LA Flea Market," and the Houston-inspired "H-town," which were all inspired by the history and culture of various cities and locales. This selection of AF1 Lows will now welcome a fresh New Orleans-influenced design of the silhouette.

There is no denying that some of the finest rappers in history, including Lil Wayne and Master P, are from New Orleans. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium "NOLA," which is unmistakably inspired by the vibrant music scene of the Louisiana city, was recently introduced by the Oregon footwear titan to commemorate this.

These new Air Force 1 NOLA shoes have been completely blinged out from heel to toe, building on top of the original "Triple White" rendition that is a favorite among the rappers. The uppers are constructed using sleek white leather panels that are accentuated with gold leather embellishments in different places on the shoe. Metallic gold accents are used for eyelets as well as lace dubrae, which are marked with 504 numerals.

The radially aligned perforations of white leather toes are outlined with similar mudguards. Next to these toe areas are white tongue flaps that are decorated with orange Nike Air swoosh branding tags. To complete the tongue areas, a pair of crisp white laces with gold aglets are added to the top.

Moving on, the highly acclaimed swoosh marking on the lateral side is accomplished with a glittering silver finish that will capture everyone's attention wherever you go. The red and golden shaded insoles are coupled nicely with the white inner linings of these kicks. These insoles are complete with stylized gold prints of Nike Air Force 1 swoosh markings.

The heel badge and Swoosh have also been dressed in university gold. The "NOLA" emblem, with an "L" shaped like the state of Louisiana, is debossed on the lateral heel. Rounding out the shoes are the Air unit-infused white sole units. The characteristic Air lettering is added towards the heels.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “NOLA” colorway that will arrive on October 27, 2022. With a fixed price of $150 per pair, Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as a few other partnering sellers will sell these sneakers.

