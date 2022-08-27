Where to buy Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Photon Dust” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Beaverton shoe business is ready to launch its fresh take on Penny Hardaway's signature shoe, Nike Air Max Penny 1. This newly crafted colorway will add a Photon Dust and Summit White makeup to the highly acclaimed silhouette.

The impending Nike Air Max Penny "Photon Dust" shoes are scheduled to arrive on Friday, September 8, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Interested buyers can cop these footwear designs for $170 per pair. Find them in online stores like the SNKRS and other affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max Penny 1 will be offered in Photon Dust and Summit White overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Typically every year, the Swoosh label picks up a vintage basketball silhouette from its extensive sneaker catalog and provides it numerous opportunities to shine through retro comebacks and team endeavors.

Therefore, the wave of Air Max Penny 1s is inundating the footwear world with various colorways like "Home," "Orlando," "Rattan," and more in 2022. Nike will now offer the silhouette in a pristine white "Photon Dust" color scheme after being revamped by Social Status recently.

As mentioned, the new shoe features Photon Dust and Summit White hues. They are constructed using hairy suedes and premium leather panels. While the shaggy suede reinforcements are dyed in the shoe's eponymous Photon Dust color, the premium leather sections make up the base. Here, the textured molds that begin at the forefoot and move into the quarters are dressed in all-white.

The toe areas that are complete with hairy suedes feature tiny faint yellow swooshes on the lace dubrae. Next to the toes are the crisp white tongue flaps. This tongue is embellished with a black vertical swoosh placed in the middle and a small pull tab at the collar end. The final touches of the tongue areas are done with crisp white laces and eyelets.

On the laterals, the leather panels are bejeweled with glossy black swooshes with a black background and the typical crack pattern. The crisp white inner linings are finished with the Nike Air swoosh logo-printed insoles. The rugged heel counters at the back are emblazoned with Penny's insignia in black and the heel pull tab in white.

Rounding out the shoe is the neutral color scheme that continues with the midsoles having an angelic finish. These midsoles are further glued to the dual-toned outer sole units featuring Coconut milk accents.

The description of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 Photon Dust shoes on the label's website reads,

“Paying tribute to basketball icon Penny Hardaway, the Air Max Penny is a near 1:1 remake of the '90s original [his first signature shoe]. From its jeweled Swoosh to the winged piping on the sides, authentic details deliver big on retro style. Photon Dust suede updates the look, while the Coconut Milk outsole and matching Air unit bring the off-court appeal. And speaking of Air cushioning, get ready for performance-level comfort you gotta feel to believe.”

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Photon Dust" rendition that will debut on September 8, 2022. These pairs will be traded via Nike's SNKRS app and a few other retail marketplaces for $170 each.

