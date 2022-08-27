Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘07 LX “Izakaya” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label's newly designed Nike Air Force 1 Mid recounts the historical journey of the renowned basketball silhouette that seems to have been influenced by Japanese Izakaya culture. This fresh colorway is released to commemorate the Air Force 1's 40th birthday.

The impending Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Izakaya" rendition is slated to enter the sneaker world on September 7, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Fans can easily buy them online via Nike's SNKRS app and a few other select retail locations like StockX and GOAT. Each pair will fetch $140.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Izakaya makeup celebrates Japanese dining culture

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Mid Izakaya sneakers (Image via Twitter/@cncpts)

For the unfamiliar, izakayas, frequently translated as Japanese-style taverns or gastropubs in English, are the ideal places to experience a delectable and diversified range of Japanese cuisine thanks to their fun, assorted menus. It's also a fun opportunity to meet locals in a social setting and spend the evening at an izakaya.

Nike's design team has become an expert at producing food-themed footwear over the years. In prior years, the sneaker industry saw designs influenced by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Red Lobster, Waffles, Flaming Bacon, and more. The next "Izakaya" culture-influenced colorway, which pays homage to the Japanese cuisine heritage, will be another addition to its extensive repertoire.

Titip Jepang @TitipJepang Rekomendasi Rare Item Nike Air Force 1 Mid'07 LX Izakaya Collection!



Bagi banyak orang, izakaya adalah jantung dan jiwa dari tempat makan Jepang, tempat bercengkerama dan melepaskan masalah dan penat kalian dalam lingkungan santai yang terasa seperti rumah. Rekomendasi Rare Item Nike Air Force 1 Mid'07 LX Izakaya Collection!Bagi banyak orang, izakaya adalah jantung dan jiwa dari tempat makan Jepang, tempat bercengkerama dan melepaskan masalah dan penat kalian dalam lingkungan santai yang terasa seperti rumah. https://t.co/LuLFXcPCCe

The description of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Izakaya on the brand's official web page reads:

“Not much is known about the Before Force (BF) era, but the Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX delivers a lesson in After Force history. Highlighted by a removable timeline on the tongue that lists each coveted drop from year 1 on, this anniversary edition pays tribute to the chronology of performance-to-street fashion. Embroidered accents on the the left heel and playful graphics on the right (repeated on the insole) nod to the genesis of the hoops original, while a combination of premium leather, canvas, and flashes of cork make it a truly commemorative look.”

Given that people frequently order numerous small plates of food and drinks in izakayas, the Beaverton-based company added a receipt decoration that pops out from the tongues. The receipt lists a timeline of different years spanning the 40-year history of the silhouette rather than food items.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya” Releases September 7th bit.ly/2M4HXbq Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya” Releases September 7th bit.ly/2M4HXbq https://t.co/sKeJ74tvVQ

Fashioned with a Pale Ivory and Shimmer color scheme, these mid-cuts are adorned with tiny gold embellishments on the lace dubrae, etched with "AF-1."

The right shoe of a pair of lateral heels has Japanese people standing shoulder-to-shoulder embroidered on it, while the left shoe has a star that probably refers to the Japanese brewery business Sapporo. Similar Japanese figures are also printed on the beige insoles for more details.

Here, the beige overlays are employed for mudguards, eyelets, customary velcro straps, and heel counters, whereas the eponymous Pale Ivory hue rules on toes, tongue flaps, laterals, inners, lace loops, and on some parts around the collars. Moreover, the lateral Swooshes are executed with solid black.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya” Releases September 7th＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya”

Color: Shimmer/Black-Pale Ivory-Coconut Milk

Style Code: DX2938-200

Release Date: September 7, 2022

Price: $140 Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya” Releases September 7th＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya”Color: Shimmer/Black-Pale Ivory-Coconut MilkStyle Code: DX2938-200Release Date: September 7, 2022Price: $140 https://t.co/vvdRdADEvH

Finalizing the esthetics are the ivory midsoles united with the beige outer sole units.

Put a note in your calendars for the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Izakaya" sneakers that will drop soon on September 7, 2022.

With a fixed price of $140, these units will be offered by Nike's SNKRS app. You can also buy them from other retail vendors at varying prices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht