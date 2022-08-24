Where to buy Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear collection (Image via Nike)

Nike is has planned a slew of colorblocking and collaborative takes on the iconic Nike Air Force 1 throughout the year to commemorate its 40th anniversary. And obviously, the Swoosh label had to include Supreme, one of its most trusted partners, in the celebrations.

The fashion label is expected to reintroduce its Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration, which debuted in 2020. The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker pack will possibly make a comeback in three previous colorways, namely “Triple Black,” “Triple White,” and “Flax.”

The footwear designs are expected to drop on Thursday, August 25, 2022, alongside Supreme’s inaugural FW22 collection, followed by the launch in Japan on Saturday, August 27, 2022. All three variants are available in men's sizes.

RIO @RIORIO_APP #rakuafl Supreme シュプリーム Nike Air Force 1 Low 2021-22SS 新品 白 ナイキ エア フォース ワン ロー WHITE CU9225-100 AF1 ボックスロゴ 送料無料 [楽天] a.r10.to/hYJPf8 Supreme シュプリーム Nike Air Force 1 Low 2021-22SS 新品 白 ナイキ エア フォース ワン ロー WHITE CU9225-100 AF1 ボックスロゴ 送料無料 [楽天] a.r10.to/hYJPf8 #rakuafl https://t.co/yPGfPMVqNW

While the “Flax” rendition is marked at $150, the other two black and white low-tops will cost you $96 for each pair. Readers can cop these pairs from Supreme’s e-commerce stores.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear pack will offer three color options

Take a look at the Triple Black, Triple White, and Flax colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the last 20 years, New York's Supreme has collaborated with a diverse range of businesses, including skateboarding and clothing brands, as well as electronics, outdoor goods, toys, and high-end fashion labels. In terms of footwear, it has fairly consistent commitments with brands such as Vans and Timberland, but their frequent sneaker launches with Nike are by far the most sought-after.

Supreme has a long history of collaborations with the Swoosh label. Earlier this year, the duo introduced their fresh take on some iconic silhouettes, including SB Dunk High, SB Blazer, Shox Ride 2, and Air Flight 95.

For the latest Fall/Winter 2022 sneaker collection, the duo will introduce three must-have colorways of Air Force 1 Low silhouette.

RIO @RIORIO_APP #rakuafl Supreme シュプリーム Nike Air Force 1 Low 21-22SS 新品 黒 ナイキ エア フォース ワン ロー BLACK CU9225-001 AF1 ボックスロゴ 送料無料 [楽天] a.r10.to/h6LiR5 Supreme シュプリーム Nike Air Force 1 Low 21-22SS 新品 黒 ナイキ エア フォース ワン ロー BLACK CU9225-001 AF1 ボックスロゴ 送料無料 [楽天] a.r10.to/h6LiR5 #rakuafl https://t.co/Xv0IdVgXgn

The three colorways, as previously stated, are dubbed "Triple Black," "Triple White," and "Flax," and all feature tonal designs. The first two colorblocking options are made of premium leathers, while the third is made of premium nubuck.

To begin, the radially perforated toe tops, mudguards, tongue flaps, eyelets, and laterals are all done in their respective colors. Matching elements are added to the heels, and medial sides on the back.

Following that, the lateral heel areas and insoles of the sneakers are subtly decorated with the Supreme Box Logo in signature red and white hues. The monochromatic aesthetic of the footwear designs is maintained using complementary Supreme-branded lace fasteners.

RIO @RIORIO_APP #rakuafl Supreme シュプリーム Nike Air Force 1 Low wheat 21AW / FW 新品 ウィート ナイキ エア フォース ワン ロー Flax フラックス DN1555-200 AF1 ボックスロゴ [楽天] a.r10.to/hMI0Sw Supreme シュプリーム Nike Air Force 1 Low wheat 21AW / FW 新品 ウィート ナイキ エア フォース ワン ロー Flax フラックス DN1555-200 AF1 ボックスロゴ [楽天] a.r10.to/hMI0Sw #rakuafl https://t.co/dxVuT3xo7t

The plain and vintage Air Force 1 rubber sole units round out these low-tops. These sole units add height to the footwear and feature AIR lettering near the heels.

Take note of the upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is set to release on August 25, 2022 in the United States and on August 27, 2022 in Japan. These pairs will be available for purchase on Supreme's e-commerce website for $96 to $150 per pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal