Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Sail Blue shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Oregon-based sportswear brand turned into a household name, and to some extent, this can be attributed to the Nike Dunk Low silhouette that has altered the dynamics of the streetwear scene since its inception in 1985. This iconic shoe is ready to welcome a fresh "Sail Blue" color scheme.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low "Sail Blue" footwear edition will hit the marketplace in the next few weeks. Although interested buyers will have to stick around for the official drop date of these pairs, they will be traded via Nike and other select retail chains. Each pair will cost you $110.

Nike Dunk Low appears in Sail Blue colorway with touches of red and yellow

Take a detailed look at the impending Dunk Low Sail Blue sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk is among the most sought-after shoes the brand has ever developed. It debuted as a hybrid of three Nike shoes in 1985: The Legend, The Terminator, and the Jordan 1.

Most sneakers made during this period were all white or solid colors before the first Dunk shoe appeared in the scene. This sparked a color-blocking revolution, and eventually, it began ruling over the streetwear industry.

Over the years, the Swoosh label has flooded the footwear market with innumerable new colorways under its collaborative releases. Similarly, earlier this month, Nike introduced its "Khaki," "Minimal Grey," "Reverse Panda," "Beetroot," and "Sesame" colorways, to name a few.

The brand further unveiled its association with Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) to launch the weirdly made Grinch-inspired Dunk Low. After so much happening in the past few days, we've received a new "Sail Blue" rendition of Nike Dunk Low that will be delivered in the coming weeks.

The most recent Nike Dunk Low is inspired by the design of the American currency and has already amassed a dazzling selection of colors and collaborations.

Although most of the uppers are done with "Sail White" premium leather as the dominating makeup, the hits of contrasting and cool "Sail Blue" tones are used at different locations.

These blue details are noticeable on the sizeable swooshes placed on the laterals and accompanying tongue flaps. These tongues are embellished with NIKE swoosh branding tags. Here, the radially aligned perforations of the toes further improve breathability.

The NIKE branding on the insoles, rear tab, and upper tongue is styled in the original typeface font used on US dollar notes with white, gold, and blue highlights. Rounding out the pair is a white midsole banded together with a traditional gum outer sole unit.

Don't forget to catch these new Nike Dunk Low "Sail Blue" low-tops that will launch in the coming weeks. With a retail price label of $110 for each pair, the shoes will be purchasable from the online stores of Nike and a few other retail vendors. Readers are requested to sign up on the brand's official web page for quick updates.

