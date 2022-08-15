Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Hare shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike’s Jordan Brand is making preparations for the next edition of the modernized variant of Air Jordan 1. Dubbed “Hare,” the new color scheme of Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will appear in suede and leather panels.

The impending Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Hare” rendition is slated for August 26, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. Interested shoppers will be able to fetch them online from the ecommerce site of Nike and other affiliated retail merchants. Each pair will cost you $150.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT arrives in Hare colorway with suede and leather panels

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adapted from the original AJ1, the Zoom CMFT model is a truly innovative design. It made its debut in 2020 and has since undergone upgrades to its Zoom cushioning and engineering, which now relies on a layered design, a visible sponge ankle, and pull-tabs.

The sportswear label teased a slew of new colorways for the AJ1 Zoom CMFT in the previous months of 2022. The sneaker community has documented colorways such as "Breakfast Club," "Anthracite," "25th Anniversary," "Citrus," and "Crater Purple," some of which are still awaiting release.

In between these colorblockings, we now have a “Hare” rendition, which will be dropped later in August this year. Earlier in 2022, the NBA legend’s shoe label debuted similar “Hare” color palette for its newly developed Air Jordan 37 silhouette.

The description of the Nike’s AJ1 Zoom CMFT Hare iteration on the brand’s official web page reads:

“Making iconic style even more comfortable. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT remakes the 1st Air Jordan with lightweight, low-profile cushioning and elements that improve wearability. Leathers and textiles in the upper have a broken-in feel. A lined, padded collar cups the heel for a secure fit.”

The new color scheme features a perfect combination of White/Light, Silver/Dark, Concord/True Red hues. The suedes are united with premium leathers to achieve the complete design.

To begin with, the gray suede toe caps boast multiple perforations for improved airflow. These toe areas are surrounded by genuine white leather mudguards.The uppers are clearly made up of gray suede and white leather panels that are alternately placed. The eyelets and heel counters are also made of white leather. Nylon tongue flaps, on the other hand, are black with red and green accents.

𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙄𝘼𝙌💫  @ShoemaniaQ

Last sizes on Nike



tidd.ly/3vUosZs ad: Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Wmns 'Hare'Last sizes on Nike ad: Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Wmns 'Hare' Last sizes on Nike 🇪🇺 🇪🇺 tidd.ly/3vUosZs https://t.co/s9yDExEjJw

Towards the neckline, these tongues are stitched up with Zoom Air swoosh branding tags. Finishing off the tongue sections are white lace fasteners. The collar is double-layered, with gray suede underlays and white leather on top. These collars feature red Air Jordan wing logos on the outside, while black textiles are used for the inner linings.

The insoles of these high-tops appear more interesting due to the colorful zigzag designs all over. These irregular patterns are finalized with Zoom Air branding prints on them. Large-sized swooshes are also prominent on the lateral side of the kicks.

White midsoles are joined with two toned, blue and red, and gum rubber outsoles to complete the look.

Save the date for this future Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Hare” edition, releasing on August 26, 2022. With a fixed price label of $150 per pair, these shoes will be purchasable from the Nike’s e-commerce website and other partnering sellers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal