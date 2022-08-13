Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Green Velvet colorway? Price and more details explored 

Nike is set to flood the marketplace with new colorways in the waning months of 2022. This includes the recently unveiled Nike Dunk Low "Green Velvet" design.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low "Green Velvet" is expected to hit the sneaker market in the coming weeks. With a predetermined price label of $120 per pair, these premium velvety pairs will be available for purchase via the e-commerce stores of Nike and a bunch of selected retail outlets.

Nike Dunk Low adopts Green Velvet makeup with hits of white

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Green Velvet colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the Nike Dunk was first made as a basketball shoe in 1985, skaters have been the ideal market for their flat, gripping soles. The brand has already given its silhouette a wide range of updates over the decades since its debut, both through popular collaborations as well as general releases.

Earlier this month, Nike teased the new "Safari Swoosh," "Dark Driftwood," "Baroque Brown" and "Dark Beetroot" styles of the Nike Dunk Low. This list will now embrace a brand new "Green Velvet" pattern, which breaks away from the traditional leather construction of the shoe.

The uppers of the fresh iteration are blanketed with superior quality velvet fabrics and a soft, sheeny finish. The green hue combines with off-white elements to give the shoes an elegant makeover.

The radial perforations on the green velvet toe caps improve breathability. These toe caps are surrounded by similar velvet textiles that are used as mudguards. Adjacent to the toes are the velvety eyelets, which are coupled with akin tongue flaps bearing the Nike swoosh branding tags in white.

The colors on the tongues are complimented with off-white lace fasteners.

The lateral sides are also complete with green velvet textiles and topped with similar swooshes. The rears of the kicks are decorated with NIKE lettering, executed in green.

The inner linings are constructed using green sockliners, whereas the footbed is emblazoned with the Nike swoosh labeling in white. The white midsoles in the shoes band well with the teal green gum rubber outer sole units.

Kikikickz @kikikickz Elle devrait arriver d'ici la saison automnale, plus d'infos soon ! Avis aux amateurs de velours, Nike nous a concocté une Dunk Low "Green Velvet"Elle devrait arriver d'ici la saison automnale, plus d'infos soon ! Avis aux amateurs de velours, Nike nous a concocté une Dunk Low "Green Velvet" 💚 Elle devrait arriver d'ici la saison automnale, plus d'infos soon ! https://t.co/7IYr0I2Fmz

Given that the official release dates for these Dunk Lows are not yet known, curious buyers are advised to sign up on the company's website for frequent updates on these shoes, which are expected to retail at $120 per pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal