Where to buy Nike Dunk Low safari-themed shoes? Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is showing no signs of slowing down their releases for the second half of 2022, as they've unveiled the first look of their latest Safari-themed Dunk Low colorways.

Despite the fact that the swoosh label has released nearly every color combination for their Dunks, sneakerheads continue to have high expectations for the majority of its releases.

The label has now revealed two new colorways for the Dunk Low i.e., Chlorophyll and Kamquat for the Safari theme. The two colorways of the Safari theme will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS in 2022. No official release information has been released by the label yet, but since the official images have been unveiled, one can expect to hear more soon.

More about the Chlorophyll and Kamquat colorways for the Safari-themed Nike Dunk Lows

Chlorophyll colorway for the Safari-themed Nike Dunk Low (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label unveils a number of Dunk Lows every week. Some of these combine and tweak the much-beloved design elements from the archives. Such is the case with the two upcoming colorways, which feature the brand's iconic Safari print on the swooshes.

The uppers of both iterations are made of leather and suede materials. The leather serves as a foundation with quarter panels, collars, and toeboxes, while the suede appears over the overlay.

Titular shades on both the shoes are utilized on the overlays and come in contrast to the safari patterns, accented over the swooshes in all-over style. Lets take a look at them one by one. First up is the Cholorophyll colorway.

小言 @ko_go_to In addition to the “Kumquat” pair, Nike Sportswear will also be releasing a “Chlorophyll” colorway of the “Safari Swoosh” Dunk Low.>>



Nike Dunk Low “Safari Swoosh”

Color: Chlorophyll/Light Iron Ore-Cave Stone

Style Code: DR0156-300

Release Date: 2022

Price: $120



The pair is clad in Chlorophyll / Light Iron ore / Cave Stone color scheme. The late Peter Moore-designed sneakers start off with a light ore leather base, accentuated over midsoles, laces, tongues, and the branding. The light ore is offset by Chlorophyll green suede overlays that cover the inner lining, tongue branding, rubber outsoles, and heel tabs.

The most prominent feature of the sneakers is the safari-printed swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides. The pair is expected to retail for a price of $120 in year 2022.

Kamquat colorway for the Safari-themed Nike Dunk Low (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second offering for the Safari-themed sneakers is named Kumquat. The pair comes clad in Kumquat / Light Bone / Dark Driftwood color scheme. The offering starts off with a white leather base over the sneakers' upper.

White leather stands out against the orange suede overlays that run throughout the sneakers. The low-top sneakers have a striking two-toned makeover with pristine hues adorning the leather uppers, laces, and midsoles.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Kumquat" also features Safari print Swooshes The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Kumquat" also features Safari print Swooshes https://t.co/jA3TiAYpd7

The most prominent feature of the sneakers comes with safari-printed swooshes on the lateral and medial sides. The safari-printed swooshes over the side panels contrast with the white midsoles and orange hued rubber outsoles, finishing off the design.

An additional hue of warm color is used across the adjacent branding over the tongue tabs, which features the "Nike" lettering along with the swoosh. The pair is slated to be released on SNKRS for a retail price of $120.

