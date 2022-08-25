Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Military Blue” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based sportswear label is preparing to launch its women's special Nike Air Force 1 Mid shoes. Dubbed "Military Blue," the newly created footwear designs feature blue, white, and lavender tones.

The women's exclusive Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid "Military Blue" rendition will drop on August 30, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Interested buyers can cop these mid-cut sneakers from Nike's SNKRS app and a bunch of select retail shops for the payment of $130 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid women's exclusive shoes appear in a Military Blue color scheme

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In celebration of the Air Force 1 model's 40th Anniversary, the Swoosh label has significant plans for the mid-top model of the silhouette. While we've seen revivals of vintage hues like the "Independence Day" and "Ale Brown," fresh concepts including "Limestone," "Washed Teal," "Certified Fresh," and more were also added to the catalog earlier this year.

This new Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Military Blue" hue takes inspiration from a classic Air Jordan 4 colorway. Nike takes us back to the origin of its iconic silhouette,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The uppers of these pairs are wholly constructed in premium tumbled leathers with a dual-toned two white and military blue treatment. The white elements are noticeable on the perforated toe tops contoured with the eponymous military blue mudguards.

Close to the toes lies tongue flaps, made using white hues. Towards the neckline, these tongues are embellished with branding tags featuring the Nike Air swoosh and Air Force 1 lettering underneath.

Other white elements are added to the midfoot panels and around the collars. The military blue accent, on the other hand, appears on the eyestays and heel counters. Here, the tongue areas are accomplished with contrasting lavender lace fasteners. Nike referred to this lace set as "Doll," which further accentuates this dual-toned design.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Military Blue/Doll”

August 30 ($130) Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Military Blue/Doll”August 30 ($130) https://t.co/ytuGgke1ax

The characteristic velcro strap is fashioned from blue leather and placed on top of the tongues. The military blue color scheme is even used for branding, except for the heel tabs' "Nike Air" in white. However, the juxtaposing lavender is also seen on the insoles and is embellished with Nike Air swoosh branding prints.

Finalizing the aesthetics are the crisp white midsoles that are seen together with the military blue rubber outer sole units to match the rest.

The description of the new Nike Air Force 1 Mid Military Blue shoes on the brand's web page reads,

“Clean Military Blue. Crisp White. Color popped laces. What else could you ask for? This fresh take on original hoops style, mid-cut, delivers era-echoing, ‘80s construction, bold details and nothin'-but-net style. Plush padding around the ankle and hook-and-loop closure brings comfort to this hardworking wardrobe staple.”

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD

Wmns Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘07 'Military Blue’

=> Dropped via NordstromWmns Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘07 'Military Blue’=> bit.ly/3z5S0UK Dropped via NordstromWmns Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘07 'Military Blue’=> bit.ly/3z5S0UK https://t.co/mpYlLTfIs2

Add a reminder to your calendars for the arrival of the WMNS Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid "Military Blue" rendition that will be available from August 30 onwards. These shoes are priced at $130 and will be delivered by some select retail shops and the SNKRS App.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das