Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “H-town” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is currently preparing for the release of its new Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear inspired by Houston as part of its ongoing celebration of famous American cities. The shoe named the Nike Air Force 1 Low "H-Town," calls attention to the Texas metropolis, the ninth-largest city in the country.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "H-Town" rendition is slated to hit the sneaker market on November 10, 2022. Interested shoppers can easily fetch these footwear designs for $150 via the online stores of Nike's SNKRS app, alongside a few other retail marketplaces. Those eyeing these shoes are advised to sign up for the brand's official website for timely updates on the launch.

Nike Air Force 1 Low H-town colorway is a tribute to Houston's legacy and culture

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 has toured the world since its inception in 1982, but a few American cities first gave it the street cred it needed to pack its suitcases and stamp its passport. Houston is one of those cities and will soon have a low-top drop of its own.

The freshly revealed version of Bruce Kilgore's 40-year-old design features everything from velour toe boxes and inner lining to metallic silver profile swooshes. It is likely influenced by the slabs that have long been linked with the Texan location.

This new "H-town" edition features a Black/Multi-Color-University Red-Tour Yellow-Metallic Silver color scheme. These low-tops adopt a city-slicker esthetic thanks to the luxe black velvet and supple leather accents employed to make the uppers.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews H-Town gets its own Nike Air Force 1 H-Town gets its own Nike Air Force 1 👀 https://t.co/MNGXoU0Xv6

To begin with, the premium black velvet textiles are picked for the toe tops outlined by matching black leather panels. These leather elements function as mudguards. Right next to the toes, the lace dubrae boasts the eponymous "H-town" lettering. Both the metallic dubrae embellishment and the use of velvet material seem to be a tribute to Houston's automotive scene.

Contrasting rich pink velvet fabrics are employed for the sneaker's tongue flaps. These pink tones are added to match the outer sole units. For the final touches on this section, the staple Air Force 1 swoosh branding tag is stitched on the tongue flap, and bold black lace loops are added on top.

Similar luxe pink elements are also used for the inner linings of the pair that are highlighted with printed black insoles. The Nike cassette tape print on the insole probably draws inspiration from the city's legendary DJ Screw's chopped-and-screwed mixtape period.

On the laterals, the black leather and velvet elements are adorned with metallic silver accents. Here, the "Metallic Silver" chrome treatment is utilized for the iconic Nike Swoosh. Furthermore, the rear heel counters wrapped in black leather are etched with Nike markings, highlighted with pink shades.

Finalizing the esthetics are the Air unit-infused crisp white insoles that are united with the brilliant red outer sole units.

Save the date for the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "H-Town" colorway that will drop soon on November 10, 2022. With a retail price of $150 per pair, fans can purchase these pairs from Nike's e-commerce stores and other partnering sellers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht