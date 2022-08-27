Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 Crepe “Hemp” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Following the launch of "Tour Yellow," "Dirty Denim," "Blue Print," and "Women's Best Friend" colorways of Nike Air Max 1 earlier this year, the Swoosh label is now gearing up for the re-release of 2004's "Hemp" color blocking. The arriving colorway was originally released as part of the Crepe footwear pack.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Crepe Hemp will supposedly reenter the footwear market on September 16, 2022. With a retail price of $180 per pair, these footwear pieces will be traded via Nike's SNKRS app and several selected retail chains. Interested buyers can find them in men's sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 2004's Crepe Pack reappears with "Hemp" makeup and suede and nubuck overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Max 1 Crepe Hemp sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based shoe label is throwing out all the stops to commemorate the 35th birthday of its iconic Nike Air Max 1 silhouette this year. So far, this year has witnessed the release of various fresh collaborations, general releases, and vintage retros. One of them is the "Hemp" edition from the Crepe Pack of 2004.

Nike defines the breakthrough Air Max as a revolution.

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been re-imagined and re-tooled, but the heritage always remains.”

Featuring muted tones all over, the color scheme of the "Hemp" shoe is dubbed Medium Brown/Mint Foam/Mushroom/Muslin, which appears similar to its predecessor. This shoe exhibits the perfect balance of premium suede, nubuck, leather, and namesake Hemp used all across the uppers.

To begin with, the hemp toe tops are neatly contoured with medium brown suede mudguards. Adjacent to the hemp toes, the nubuck panels featuring lighter and darker shades of muslin are used for and around the eyelets. Here, the tongue flaps are composed of beige tones identical to the hemp elements used for the shoes.

Towards the neckline, these tongues are embellished with mint green Nike Air Swoosh branding tags. The only color added to these monochromatic pairs is mint green, which is used on the Swooshes on the sides. The inner linings, as well as the insoles, are also executed perfectly with beige textiles topped with minty swoosh branding accents.

At the back heels, the counters are covered in muslin nubuck and brown suedes. It is embellished with an embroidered Nike Air Swoosh logo in mint green tones.

Rounding out the shoes are the neutral-toned midsole units banded together with the crepe gum outer sole units underneath. These midsoles are incorporated with a highly acclaimed Air unit noticeable on the heels from the translucent windows.

Add a reminder to your calendars for the impending Nike Air Max 1 Crepe "Hemp" hue that will drop on September 16, 2022. It will debut at Nike and a few other retail chains, both in-person and online. Men's sizes will be offered, and the suggested retail price is $180. Interested buyers are advised to sign up to the shoe label's official website for timely updates on the popular shoe.

