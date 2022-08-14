Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 Dirty Denim colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

To introduce the newest premium version of the timeless and acclaimed Air Max 1 silhouette, Nike is broadening its footwear line-up with the fresh “Dirty Denim” colorway. In observance of the silhouette's 35th anniversary, this new denim design pays homage to the footwear's 2003 launch.

The impending Nike Air Max 1 “Dirty Denim” rendition is ready to enter the sneaker world on August 26, 2022, at 7.30 pm. With a fixed price label of $150 per pair, readers can easily fetch them online via the SNKRS app as well as from other affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 1 appears in Dirty Denim colorway with suedes and denim overlays

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based sportswear label is celebrating the 35th anniversary of one of its most popular Air Max 1 sneaker designs.In keeping with these celebrations, Nike has been tirelessly working on new general and collaborative shoe releases.

The origin and heritage of Air Max 1 on the brand’s official web page reads:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The description of the Nike Air Max 1 Dirty Denim on the brand's website says:

“You know your favorite jeans? Perfectly worn, faded in all the right spots, so soft you don't even notice you're wearing 'em? Now imagine something even better than that. The Air Max 1 "Dirty Denim" nods to the coveted 2003 drop that brought an aged-to-perfection look to the leader of the sneaker pack. Rough 'em up, wear 'em every day—the premium leather and washed denim get better with time.”

The previous month recorded the release of colorways such as "Crepe Hemp," "White," and "Women's Best Friend," as well as the most recent collaborative release of "The Next Wave" sneakers and apparel collection with Patta.This "The Next Wave" collection featured the silhouette in "Dark Russet" and a dedicated co-branded apparel assortment.

Following this, we now have the upcoming “Dirty Denim” rendition wrapped in distinct hues of blue.

The newly designed “Dirty Denim” iteration justifies its name with its faded and worn-out appearance. For a fresh makeover, the silhouette is wrapped in suede and denim overlays that feature distinct hues of blue all across the upper.

To begin with, the suede toe caps are encircled with similar blue suede mudguards. Adjacent to the toes, the eyelets are made using faded light blue denim textiles. Similar denim overlays are also noticeable on the tongue flaps. These tongues are defined by dark blue tones and adorned with blue Nike Air Max swoosh branding tags.

To finish this section, the tongues are topped with off-white laces.The uppers' lateral sides are further adorned with bright blue swoosh overlays, which are also present on the inner linings. Moreover, the inners and insoles are accomplished with Nike Air Max swoosh branding prints in white.

Further, the denim heel tabs are embroidered with off-white Nike Air swoosh lettering, which completes the uppers. Finalizing the esthetics are the aged cream toned Air midsoles that are united with the brown gum rubber outsoles.

Save the date for these Nike Air Max 1 “Dirty Denim” footwear designs slated for August 26. Cop them for $150 per pair via the Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside selected retail vendors.

