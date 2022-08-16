Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate SE Silver Toe shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

With Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "Silver Toe," Jordan Brand upgrades to one of their most renowned styles. The newly designed iteration will arrive in eponymous Silver and Black colorways.

The impending Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Silver Toe” variant is slated for October 19, 2022 release, according to a few sneaker insiders. These pairs will be traded via Nike's online shops as well as other partnering retail vendors. The price for these SE footwear pieces will be somewhere between $130 to $140 per pair.

Readers can keep an eye on Nike's official website for confirmed release dates as well as quick updates on upcoming releases.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate SE shoe arrives in Silver Toe colorway

Take a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In recent years, the family tree of the Air Jordan 1 shoe has grown significantly as a result of the brand's aim to explore new designs exclusively for women. Air Jordan 1 has seen a variety of changes, both subtle and significant, and the most recent discovery of the platformed Elevate finish has shown a lot of potential for its commitment to the original design and particular hues.

Jordan Brand has previously teased several new colorways of its Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate silhouette. The shoe label debuted renditions in "Multi-Color," "UNLV," "Midnight Navy," and "Team Red" color schemes earlier this year. In between these much awaited footwear designs, we have a special “Silver Toe” rendition, which is expected to be released by October.

This "Silver Toe" variant has the same color-blocking as the women's special Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and a slightly crumpled texture on the silver.

The uppers of these pairs feature high-quality leather panels from head to toe. The eponymous silver tone is accompanied by black and white hues, which are used for more details. As the name suggests, the toe caps of these shoes are fashioned with radially aligned perforations for improved breathability. These toe boxes are encircled by the sheeny black elements that form the mudguards.

These toes are surrounded by completely black tongue flaps. Eyelets and lace fasteners, it appears, are also made in similar black tones. A silver hangtag embellishes this section.

Moving on, white leathers are used for the mid-foot area, which is adorned with large black swooshes on top that extend all the way up to the heel tabs. The heel counters on the back are finished with metallic silver accents. Contrasting inner linings are created with neutral toned textiles, while similar color insoles feature Nike Air Swoosh branding in white.

Rounding out the shoes are the elevated white midsoles. Towards the heel counters, these crisp white midsoles are etched with Jumpman logos. The bold black outer sole units are united with these midsoles to finish off the base.

Despite reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "Silver Toe" version would be released on August 18, it is now believed that the release date has been pushed back to October 19.

小言 @ko_go_to Jordan Brand adds to their Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low lineup with a new “Silver Toe” colorway.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Silver Toe”

Style Code: DQ8561-001

Release Date: 2022

Price: $130



As a result, fans will have to wait a little longer for these footwear pieces to hit the sneaker market. Keep an eye out for more information on the sneakers' pricing, which are expected to range between $130 and $140.

