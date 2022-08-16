Where to buy Nike Dunk High Camo colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After teasing its Nike Dunk High “Camo” rendition a few weeks back, the sportswear juggernaut finally announced an official launch date for the much-anticipated footwear edition.

The Women’s exclusive Nike Dunk High “Camo” rendition will have a tan canvas body, adhering to its Desert Cameo theme. It is slated to enter the footwear market on August 26, 2022, at 7.30 pm.

Readers can get their hands on these shoes for $135. Look out for them in the online stores of the SNKRS app as well as a few other affiliated retail locations.

Women’s Nike Dunk High Camo colorway appears in canvas makeup

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk High Camo color palette (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton shoe company is actively expanding its Dunk High collection by constantly teasing new color combinations. Not too long ago, iterations including “Black Flax,” “Deep Royal,” “Pecan,” and “Bicoastal,” surfaced on the internet.

While sneaker enthusiasts await the official launch of the aforementioned colorways, Nike is currently working on the release of its women’s special Dunk High “Camo” rendition.

Most camouflage-patterned footwear is earmarked for combat boots, but some of the most well-known collaborations of all time, like the Supreme x Air Jordan 5, also had this design. Although not made by the skating company, the most recent women's Nike Dunk High features "Desert Camo" in a design reminiscent of the Air Jordan 5.

Nike wrote about the upcoming shoe design as:

“Blend in to stand out with the Dunk High "Camo". Forged with tough canvas and layered with warm tones, this desert-inspired design brings a utilitarian edge to your wardrobe. The woven tongue insignia lets you rep the brand you love while the Sail sidewalls and tinted outsole keep it neutral for easy, everyday wear. Throw in the padded, high-top collar and you're taking your game everywhere—in comfort.”

Unlike its classic two-toned leather makeup, the arriving “Camo” variant of the silhouette appears in textile overlays with a single tan color taking over the footwear.

The entire shoe is clothed in desert camo featuring multiple shades of tan and is fully wrapped in canvas from top to bottom. Tiny accents of black and white motifs can also be seen throughout these tan components, adding to the camouflage appearance.

Tonal tan lace fasteners ascend the tongue flaps. These tongues are adorned with tongue tags bearing the Nike logo in black. Additionally, the Nike Swoosh echoes the tan color scheme as it runs along the midfoot and finishes at the canvas pull tab.

More tonal tan colors can be found on the insole and sockliner, but a black Nike logo design softens the pattern.

Completing the esthetics of the shoe design are the clear, semi-translucent rubber outer sole units that are banded together with the crisp white Dunk midsoles underneath the foot.

The next Women's Dunk High “Camo” edition is set to drop on Friday, August 26, 2022. The shoes will be offered for $135 per pair by the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as other partnering retail shops. You can sign up on the brand’s website for timely updates on these “Camo” shoes.

