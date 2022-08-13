Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Avocado colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After teasing its Nike Dunk Low "Avocado" colorway, earlier in April this year, the sportswear juggernaut is finally preparing to release these food-inspired Dunk Lows. The brand's penchant for creating sneakers with food themes is no longer a secret. The most recent low-top sneaker with an avocado theme will be released in the Sequoia/Zinnia/Eucalyptus Fog/Sequoia color scheme.

The women's exclusive Nike Dunk Low "Avocado" edition will be made public on August 24, 2022, at 7.30 pm GMT +5.30. These Sequoia leathery shoes are marked at $120 for each pair and will be purchasable from the online sites of Nike as well as a few other retail partners.

Nike Dunk Low appears in Avocado colorway with Sequoia and Eucalyptus overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brand has previously released several styles with food-related themes. In the previous months, the legendary SB Dunk Low model was introduced in "Blue Raspberry" and "Green Apple" iterations. The Nike Dunk Low, made along identical lines, will soon be available in an "Avocado" attire.

The Oregon-based shoe company defines the origins of Nike Dunks on its website as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This new version has been meticulously designed to include almost every component of the delicious food item. If you look at the uppers, you'll find that the base has been coated with dark green tones and has wrinkled textures to resemble the avocado's exocarp in real life.

Similar leather mudguards surround the radially aligned perforations on the Sequoia toe caps. Next to the toes are the nylon tongue flaps made using Sequoia tones. These tongues are embellished with staple Nike swoosh branding tags made in white.

Furthermore, the rear sides of these tongues are stitched up with a long printed tag featuring Nutrition Facts about Avocado. Lastly, the dark green lace fasteners on top wrapped up the tongue areas.

To represent the pulp, subtle green hues are used around the swooshes, on the collars, and in the internal lining, which is made of fuzzy fabric. The words "Grown With Love From Nike U.S.A." are printed on the insoles with brown backgrounds to symbolize the pit.

Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Avocado”

Color: Sequoia/Zinnia-Eucalyptus Fog

Style Code: DM7606-300

Release Date: August 24, 2022

Moreover, to draw attention to Nike's WHQ, decorations like grocery store stickers appear on the forefoot and spell out "Product of Nike" and "Beaverton, Oregon." Rounding out the shoes are the crisp white midsoles that are seen with the sequoia green outer sole units to match the rest.

The description of the Nike Dunk Low Avocado on the brand's web page reads,

“This '80s hoops icon is ripe for the picking. Creamy, dreamy, avocado-inspired colors and details combine with premium leather, plush cushioning and a low-cut collar. The result? Sneakers that up your shoe game with lasting comfort and throwback style.”

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Dunk Low "Avocado" edition, which is arriving in the footwear market on August 24. With a price tag of $120, the shoes will be delivered via Nike and other select vendors.

