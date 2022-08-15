Where to buy Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo” colorway? Price and more details explored 

The Oregon-based shoe label is ready for the launch of yet another collaborative sneaker with Zion Williamson. Following their Jordan Zion 1 and Jordan Zion 2 releases, the collaboration will now introduce their fresh take on Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. These future low-cut footwear pieces appear identical to their previous designs.

Although the drop date of this impending Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo” footwear edition has been kept under wraps by the two partners, they are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. The list price of $170 per pair has been fixed for these designs that will be offered via Nike and select retail outlets.

Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo” will appear in suede and canvas overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low Voodoo sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The former NBA legend’s shoe label is building upon its partnership with the young basketball player. Hence, the two are constantly working on new sneaker designs and releases.

Earlier in 2022, Williamson’s diehards embraced Jordan Zion 1 x Naruto collab, which was followed by two colorways of their freshly crafted Jordan Zion 2 silhouette. The two, namely “Hope Diamond” and “Voodoo” renditions, of Jordan Zion 2 shoe were launched in previous months.

On June 22, 2022, the Pelicans’ star shared the first image of the arriving Air Jordan 1 Low “Voodoo” rendition on his Instagram account, alongside Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo” colorway.

SneakerFiles.com @sneakerfiles In-hand look at the Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Voodoo’. Releasing Holiday 2022 for $170. Cop or Pass? In-hand look at the Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Voodoo’. Releasing Holiday 2022 for $170. Cop or Pass? https://t.co/rOualWSIu6

While the latter was released later in June, the detailed look of the former recently surfaced, which will drop soon in the coming weeks. In the caption of the IG post, the player mentioned that this colorway is dedicated to the city of New Orleans.

Multiple sneaker insiders including, @prvt.selection, @chickenwop_, and @kicksdong, shared the detailed look of the shoe. The composition of the Voodoo high-top Zion 2 and low-cut Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker is fairly similar.

No room was spared by the Jordan Brand athlete in this intricate Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo" revamp. The upper is made up of a combination of suede, hemp, and canvas that comes in various tones of brown, orange, green, and gray.

The perforated toe boxes are built with rugged brown suedes that are surrounded by green mudguards. Right next to the toe area, the orange tongue flaps are embellished with brown Nike Air swoosh branding tags. The tongue area is finally wrapped up with crisp white lace loops that make it more interesting.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks In Hand Look at the Zion x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo" bit.ly/3tUp28m In Hand Look at the Zion x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo" bit.ly/3tUp28m https://t.co/I6OBISPoe4

Various inverted logos, as well as distinctive stitching, all over add more details to the uppers. Moreover, the green and brown sockliner placed in each shoe is adorned nicely with “Zion” and “Voodoo” letterings executed with matching spooky skull prints.

A concealed image buried beneath the heel tabs also adds to some of the key theme details. These heel tabs are made using brown rough suedes that are etched with Air Jordan wing logos.

Finishing off the esthetics are cream midsoles with a skull on the lateral heels that goes well with the spooky undertones of the shoes. These midsoles are then united with gum outer sole units accomplished in brown.

The Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo" does not yet have a set release date. This pair will be available for purchase for USD 170 from Nike and a few other retail shops in the upcoming months. Interested buyers can stay tuned to the shoe company’s official website for timely updates on this spooky yet enticing Voodoo shoe.

Edited by Shreya Das