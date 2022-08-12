Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low “Taxi” colorway? Price and more details explored 

Nike's leading Jordan shoe label is preparing to launch a new low-top variant of its iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The upcoming shoe will be covered in yellow and black tones, aptly dubbed the "Taxi" colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Taxi" edition is expected to drop in the coming weeks. Although an official drop date is pending confirmation by the label, these yellow and black shoes will be priced at $110 per pair. Readers can find these low-tops on Nike's online sites as well as a bunch of other associated vendors.

Air Jordan 1 Low shoe appears in Taxi makeup with yellow and black overlays

Here's a detailed view of the impending Taxi shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The origin of hoop culture can be attributed to Michael Jordan. The resolute NBA legend has a fierce and illustrious career, rising over difficulties to achieve the unexpected. During this journey, he reinterpreted basketball's approach to fashion and the creative power of the game. This is how the first Jordan shoe came into existence.

The description of the Air Jordan 1 Low shoe on Nike's e-commerce web page says,

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

The Jordan brand is adding a new Taxi-inspired iteration of the low-top category of the first silhouette after introducing "UNC Grey," "Pastel," and WMNS "Blue Void" color schemes a few days ago. Also, the official images of the latest "Taxi" edition surfaced just a month before the launch of a similar variant of the Air Jordan 1 High, which is slated to be released in September.

The shoe explores a combination of "Taxi" yellow, "Black," and "White" and boasts of a classic color blocking. The newly designed Air Jordan 1 Low top features premium leather and satiny nylon makeup.

Unlike the previously mentioned AJ1 High, the uppers of these pairs are covered majorly in yellow. Here, the crisp white leather backdrop is topped with accents of black and yellow alternately.

The radially aligned perforations of white toe caps are encircled with yellow overlays. These yellow toppings are then noticeable on the eyelets and tongue flaps. While the eyelets are fashioned with leather, the tongues are constructed using sheeny nylon materials. This area is finished with black lace fasteners and a Jumpman logo placed on the tongue.

The lateral sides, made with white elements, are embellished with characteristic yellow swooshes. These swooshes run to the heel counters that are wrapped in black leather.

On the rear side, the heel tabs feature the Air Jordan wing logo embroidered in yellow. The inner linings are executed with yellow textiles with the insoles donning Jumpman insignias.

Ultimately, white midsoles and striking yellow rubber outer sole units complete the shoe's aesthetic.

Stay tuned to Nike's web page for quick updates on the upcoming AJ 1 Low shoes in the "Taxi" color scheme. With a price tag of $110, the sneakers will be delivered by Nike and other sellers.

