Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Wheat colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike, the Swoosh label, is broadening its selection of women’s Nike Dunk Low shoes with a new “Wheat” edition. Nike also gave its Air More Uptempo silhouette a quilted Wheat makeover, which will be released alongside the aforementioned pair.

The impending Nike Dunk Low “Wheat and Gum Light Brown” rendition is slated to drop in the footwear market on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Interested shoppers will be able to get their hands on these shoes via Nike’s SNKRS app and a bunch of selected retail chains. These quilted fashionable women’s shoes will be sold for $120 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low women’s exclusive shoes arrive in quilted Wheat and Gum Light Brown overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk Low Quilted Wheat sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based shoe label continues to innovate new styles with its beloved Dunk Low silhouette. Nike has chosen to add a new texture to the Dunk Low with the upcoming Quilted "Wheat" colorway rather than keep things simple with new colour schemes, as seen in a number of recently teased Dunk Lows.

As a result, the quilted "Wheat" edition will join the recently released colorways "Sail Blue," "Metallic Silver," "Khaki," and "Reverse Panda."

The description of the impending Nike Dunk Low Wheat shoe on the shoe label’s official website says:

“Step into off-court elegance with this exclusive take on the '80s b-ball icon. Soft, richly colored leather dons a custom hoop-inspired monogram that makes every day a special occasion. Impeccably crafted, it lets you channel vintage hook-shot style back onto the streets, while the padded, low-cut collar has you taking your game anywhere—in comfort.”

As the Swoosh prepares for the approaching winters, the Dunk Low Quilted "Wheat" offers a fall-ready style that sets it apart from its competitors. The new shoe's monochromatic design highlights the ideal combination of premium leather and mesh. These one-toned designs are accentuated by enticing quilted details.

To begin, the tumbled leather toe tops are lavishly embellished with radially aligned perforations and NIKE lettering. These toes are then surrounded by similar tan leather mudguards.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low Quilted “Wheat” ! Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low Quilted “Wheat” ! https://t.co/bjWQqv1woP

Close to the toe caps are the meshed tongue flaps.These tongues are made of tan mesh and are adorned with swoosh branding tags. They are encircled with leather eyelets that keep the lace loops in place.

Quilted elements are further noticeable on the laterals as well as in parts of heel areas. While the sides have large swooshes, the heel counters have traditional Nike logos. Here, the inner linings and sockliners feature the identical tan hues. These beige insoles feature branding accents once more.

The shoe is encased in a semi-translucent gum outer sole unit and a standard crisp white midsole.

Mark your calendars for the next women’s Nike Dunk Low Quilted Wheat colorway scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022. With a fixed price of $120 for each pair, these winter-friendly sneakers will be delivered by the online stores of both SNKRS as well as other partnering retail locations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal