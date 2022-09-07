Where to buy Gucci Run Sneakers? Price and more details explored 

Italian high-fashion label Gucci recently debuted its fresh take on the Gucci Run Sneakers. Under this latest collection, the label dropped three new color selections of the silhouette, which feature Green/Fuchsia, Black, and Floral color palettes.

The latest Gucci Run Sneakers are offered in three classy colorways, each of which is purchasable from the brand’s online store as well as from offline boutiques. Sneaker enthusiasts can pick their favorite pieces for £640 each (or $890).

Men’s sizes ranging from US 4.5 to US 16.5 are offered by the luxury fashion retailer.

Gucci Run Sneakers introduced in three fresh colorways with brand’s logo and floral overlays

After dropping the Harry Styles’ HA HA HA and Love Light collections in the previous months, Gucci recently launched brand new styles of its Run Sneakers, presenting a trio of exquisite shoe designs. It seems that the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, is leaning towards more creative and artistic designs while conceptualizing the unique kicks. Further, all the pieces are manufactured using organic cotton and upcycled raw materials, which is in line with the brand’s efforts at sustainability.

The first of the new trio is the Gucci Run technical knit fabric type in green and fuchsia, which is highlighted by Guccio Gucci's monogram running over the snug uppers. Even though this color scheme is dramatic, it's the bi-colored marbled sole unit that pulls it off. It adds purple and white coloration to the toe cap, rear, and most of the midsection, while green marble highlights the mid-to-rear reinforcement portion of the sole unit.

The dramatic marble look is accented by lilac and blush pink hues, and is only made bolder by the purple and white rope laces as well as the stone-like eyelets.

The description of the Green and Fuchsia colorway on the brand’s web page reads,

“Designs inspired by the sporting world are interpreted through the Gucci lens with standout logo details. This pair of streamlined sneakers is crafted from green and fuchsia technical knit fabric and defined by Guccio Gucci's monogram. A bi-colour sole completes the style with a playful note of chromatic contrast. This item is part of Gucci’s MX, a selection that embraces freedom of expression and explores identity norms.”

The second is the Gucci Run Floral sneakers that feature multicolored flowery patterns. This sports-inspired sneaker has a vibrant floral print plus marble-effect sole that gives it a sophisticated edge. The Gucci Run boasts a specialized knit fabric with prominent logo elements, inspired by materials utilized in the world of athletics. The shoe is a part of Gucci's MX collection, which promotes individuality and questions social standards.

The third in the design lineup is the Gucci Run Floral Sneaker Black variant, loaded with flowery designs. The shoe's black uppers boast tropical flowers blooming throughout the innovative knit fabric that offers a fresh look to the sneakers. Gucci builds on the previous pair's marbling by incorporating it into the "GG"-branded outer sole unit that extends all the way to the toe bumper. This results in an asymmetrical color tone on the toe.

Don’t miss out on the newly released colorways of Gucci Run Sneakers. With a fixed price of $890 per pair, these footwear designs can be availed from both the online and physical locations of the luxury fashion label.

