Where to buy Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock x UFC footwear collection? Release date and more details explored 

Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock," is constantly coming up with new ideas. His most recent lineup, dubbed Project Rock, a range of footwear backed by Under Armour, debuts its first-ever co-branded line with UFC.

The Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 shoes and the Project Rock Slides are included in the pair's first line of co-branded footwear.

The upcoming Dwayne Johnson Project Rock x UFC footwear pack is slated to hit the marketplace on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Although the price details of both shoes and slides are kept under wraps, fans can find these footwear designs on the e-commerce stores of Under Armour, Dicks Sporting Goods, and a few other affiliated retail outlets. Both designs will be offered in unisex sizing.

Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock x UFC collection offers BSR2 shoes and slides

Take a closer look at the impending footwear pieces (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in 2022, Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour made their agreement public, following which the actor's label, Project Rock, became the exclusive footwear collaborator of the UFC this year. The dynamic duo engineered shoe and slide designs with a greater emphasis on innovation, quality, and technology.

On its debut collab with the UFC, Johnson commented:

“The men and women warriors of UFC compete in their iconic Octagon with pride, purpose, passion, intensity and MANA.”

He also mentioned that his label is proud to deliver the gear to the athletes of the world's premier martial arts organization. He adds:

“Legacy is a very important word to me and our Project Rock is proud to deliver training gear to help support and fuel all UFC athletes who seek to establish their own impactful legacy in UFC and beyond.”

For the unfamiliar, "Blood, Sweat, and Respect: The First Two You Give, the Last One You Earn" is the catchphrase created initially by Johnson and became the inspiration for the title of the Project Rock BSR 2 training shoe. This phrase accurately describes the UFC athletes' dedication to their sport.

The sneaker has unisex sizing and offers cushioning for movement, flexibility for HIIT, and stability for strength training. The upper of the shoe boasts a breathable design, made using premium red meshes. These brilliant red elements are married to the speckled gray midsole and outer sole unit.

For the finishing touches, the UFC emblem is added on the tongue pull tabs, while Project Rock's distinctive bull logo in white appears on the medial side around the heel counters.

The Project Rock Slides are essential for relaxation post-workout. The slides combine Michelin Wild Gripper outer sole units with Charged Cushioning to deliver rejuvenating comfort and peer support energy. The catchphrase's "Blood Sweat Respect" lettering is etched on the footbed with Project Rock insignia underneath.

On September 3, 2022, at the UFC Fight Night: GANE vs. TUIVASA, you can witness the latest BSR 2 bold red sneakers alongside the Project Rock Slides in Paris. All the athletes competing will receive the Project Rock footwear selection as a component of their designated fighting kits to begin their UFC's first-ever fight in France.

Don't forget to capture these Project Rock x UFC footwear pieces available from September 1 onwards. Check out underarmour.com, dickssportinggoods.com, and other partnering retail locations to fetch them.

