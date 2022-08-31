Where to buy Nike Kobe 6 “Prelude” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is revisiting its beloved Nike Kobe 6 shoe for this year’s holiday season. Dubbed “Prelude,” the footwear design is intricately crafted with ocean creatures and features Venice Beach graphics in a multicolored look.

The Nike Kobe 6 “Prelude” edition will supposedly launch soon in the coming weeks. Although the shoe label has yet to announce official release dates, these footwear designs will come with a retail price tag of $180. Sneakerheads will be able to grab these highly coveted units via the online site of Swoosh and other partnering retailers.

Nike Kobe 6 Prelude is returning after 2014 for this Holiday season with snakeskin textured overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Diehards of Kobe Bryant's celebrated signature shoes have been impatiently awaiting new releases since his estate and Nike revived their association earlier in March this year.

Things have been relatively calm since the "Mambacita Sweet 16" arrived in April and DeMar DeRozan signed a four-year contract to continue as the star of the Kobe range in August, at least up until now.

For the uninitiated, the Nike Kobe 6 was conceived by Eric Avar and first offered between 2010 and 2011. They included an upper fashioned from polyurethane that looked like snakeskin. A dual-layer memory foam sock liner, a midsole with Phylon infusions, and Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot were the additional features of this impressive design.

The Kobe 6 "Prelude," one of the most acclaimed installments of 2014's Prelude Pack, is expected to be released later this year. The Nike Kobe 6 "Prelude" has reportedly been reintroduced since 2014, which would be appropriate given that it will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

The Kobe 6 "Prelude" was originally a component of the 8-shoe "Prelude" assortment. Although none of the silhouettes lacked style, the Kobe 6 stands out as one of the most colorful and delicately designed due to its all-over mural-like patterns, which are directly influenced by street art in Venice, California. It features various brightly colored creatures, such as planets, massive waves, and everything from sharks to octopuses.

Here, the pale blue-toned tongue flap is topped with lace loops in vibrant aqua blue hues. Volt touches are also used for the branding tags on the uppers. While Kobe's iconic logo appears on the tongue flaps, Nike checks can be found on the lateral side of the shoes. Furthermore, the inner linings appear to be done in peachy orange textiles, and the heel counters are highlighted with autograph prints from the late player.

Although the latest sneaker looks similar to the previous model, the revised version has a new, lighter-weight midsole foam integrated with a broader Zoom Air unit in the forefoot. Furthermore, traction is aided by a semi-translucent blue outer sole unit design with significantly more surface area.

Keep an eye out for the re-releasing Nike Kobe 6 "Prelude" sneakers. This specific design pays homage to several Los Angeles-based artists while acknowledging Kobe's 2011 All-Star Game MVP. These shoes will cost $180 per pair.

