Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Gorge Green shoes? Price and more details explored 

Swoosh's iconic Nike Air Force 1 style is a timeless classic. The recent release of the "Gorge Green" colorway by the shoe brand serves as a reminder of this. These new designs will exhibit faded and vintage looks with leather overlays.

The impending Nike Air Force 1 Low “Gorge Green” rendition is expected to debut anytime soon in the coming weeks. Although the exact date of release is kept under wraps by the shoe company, the shoes will be available at Nike’s e-commerce store, alongside other selected retail vendors. With a price label of $120 per pair, they will be offered in women’s sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe appears in Gorge Green makeup with white overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low Gorge Green sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Throughout 2022, Nike commemorated the iconic Air Force 1's 40th birthday with high-profile partnerships and new models, as well as a variety of colors and patterns. This includes individual makeovers like “NOLA,” “H-town,” “Little Accra,” “Boricua,” and more, alongside collaborative lineups with Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low will now be available in "Gorge Green" with worn accents and a retro-inspired aesthetic.

The aged-appearance of the “Gorge Green” colorway features a combination of Sail, Sesame and eponymous Green hues all over. Despite the name Gorge Green, the shoes are mostly made of off-white leather with sail undertones.

The vintage-inspired AF1 Low has off-white leather toe caps with radially aligned perforations on top. The sneaker's mudguards and toe areas are contoured with similar leather panels. The shoe is constructed of premium leather, textiles, and rubber sole units.

Next to the toes are green tongue flaps. These tongues are made of green textiles and feature crisp white branding tags with faded Nike Air swoosh and "Air Force 1" labelings to add to the sneakers' aged look. Sesame lace loops can be seen on the tongue.

Furthermore, large green swoosh overlays are used to highlight the midfoot area, which is complemented by an off-white leather foundation. The inner linings are made of sail textiles, which match the green Nike Air swoosh markings on the insoles.

The back heels appear to be made of off-white and green leather. While the former serves as the foundation, the latter serves as the heel tab on top. These tabs feature bold NIKE AIR lettering in white.

The sesame-colored midsoles are perfectly banded together with the gorge green outer sole units to complete the aesthetics. These darker Air unit-infused midsoles feature AIR lettering on the heel counters.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Gorge Green" sneakers. These women's exclusive shoes will be available later this year for $120 through Nike's online store and other partnering retail sellers.

Interested buyers should sign up on the brand's website to receive official release dates and timely updates on the upcoming release.

