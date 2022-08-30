Where to buy Nike LeBron 19 Low Black Volt colorway? Price and more details explored 

In preparation for the next NBA season, the Swoosh label's basketball line recently unveiled a brand-new colorway for the Nike LeBron 19 Low. Dubbed "Black Volt," the fresh makeover will feature a combination of vibrant hues.

The freshly-designed Nike LeBron 19 Low "Black Volt" colorway will supposedly be released soon in the upcoming weeks. Although the release date of the Lakers star's shoe is kept under wraps by the label, these shoes will be sold for $160 per pair. These footwear designs will be offered by the online locations of Nike and its other affiliated retail merchants.

Nike LeBron 19 Low shoe will arrive in Black Volt colorway with pink and purple hues

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike LeBron 19 Low Black Volt sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Regardless of the sport or company, NBA superstar LeBron James and Nike have created one of the finest trademark shoe collections ever.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation marked the duo's first signature shoe. It was a tech-heavy performance basketball style adored by both athletes and sneakerheads. King James wore the Air Zoom Generation when it made its debut in 2003, and the Swoosh label has since reintroduced the shoe back into stores several times.

James-branded shapes have been produced by the athletic powerhouse in the years after that, and they have distinguished themselves both in terms of on-court performance and off-court flair.

From LeBron 2 to LeBron 19, and most recently, the newly-debuted LeBron 20, the sneaker industry has recorded a whole sequence of their joint range after the Air Zoom generation. While the twentieth shoe was released a few weeks ago, the Swoosh label is still developing other new Nike LeBron 19 silhouette styles and colorways, which will now include the "Black Volt" colorway.

The arriving LeBron James' "Black Volt" edition features the iconic low-top model covered in black, electric green, blue, purple, and pink color schemes. The shoes' uppers are made using a combination of textiles, including mesh and leather. Although the uppers are done predominantly with eponymous black and volt colors, touches of pink and purple play an equal role in enhancing the aesthetics of the shoe.

First, the toes are adorned with sheeny black and purple leather. These leathers are then stitched to the black mesh that forms most of the outer layer. The midfoot area is decorated with tiny white swooshes on one side of the shoe.

Moreover, the tongue flaps composed of matching black tones are topped with similar black laces and embellished with King James' crown logo in blue. Apart from the black elements, the namesake Volt touches are used for the inner linings of these kicks. The insoles made using volt green tones are decorated with the dotted crown logo. Furthermore, the rear heel counters are juxtaposed with a front black finish.

Rounding out the shoes are the midsole highlighted in lilac, and the design is completed by a light pink rubber outsole. A prominent Air unit is sandwiched between them. Volt swooshes embedded in the midsoles can be easily spotted on the heels.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike LeBron 19 Low "Black Volt" sneakers that will be dropped soon in the coming weeks. With a fixed price of $160 per pair, these units will be offered by the online locations of Nike as well as a few other affiliated retail merchants.

