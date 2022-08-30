Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 High University Blue shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon sportswear giant is getting ready for the launch of its women’s special Nike Air Force 1 High. Dubbed "University Blue," these high-tops will feature leather construction with eponymous blue and white overlays.

The women’s exclusive Nike Air Force 1 High "University Blue" rendition is slated to hit the market on September 17, 2022, at 7:30 PM. Interested buyers can check out Nike’s SNKRS website, alongside other partnering retail chains, to get their hands on these pairs. They will arrive with a fixed price tag of $125.

Nike Air Force 1 High appears in University Blue colorway with white leather panels

Take a detailed look at the impending Air Force 1 High University Blue sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its inception in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 has established itself as a symbol of flair, coziness, and style. People of all ages are drawn to these trainers due to their unique shapes and adaptable designs.

The silhouette has dominated the streetwear scene thanks to its technological, creative, and practical variants released over the years. Its ability to cross cultural borders through its new colorways is one reason why the brand's reputation is as solid as ever.

As a result, the Swoosh label is commemorating the shoe's 40th anniversary by releasing new versions of its low, mid, and high-top variants, as well as revisiting previous releases. This list will be joined by the upcoming "University Blue" rendition of the Air Force 1 High.

The description of the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 High University Blue sneakers on the brand’s official website reads,

“Relive the early aughts in a coveted bring-back of the original Air Force 1. From pops of University Blue to the crisp White leather and vintage Sail midsole, this vintage hoops look delivers on tried-and-true. Plush padding around the ankle and a hook-and-loop closure bring the comfort, while the color-matched outsole, metal dubrae and woven tongue label give a premium finish. What else could you ask for?”

The entire upper body of the pair is made with premium leather. Although the shoes are dubbed "University Blue," most parts of the uppers are covered in white overlays. To begin with, the radially aligned perforations of the toe tops are surrounded by the similar white elements that form the mudguards.

Close to the toes, the lace dubrae is adorned with metallic silver accents, etched with "AF1." The white tongue flaps are then paired with eyelets and lace loops that match. Towards the neck, the tongues are covered with Nike Air swoosh branding in blue. Finally, the blue velcro straps are wrapped around the tongue areas. These straps are fashioned from blue textiles.

Evidently, the white leathery underlays of the midfoot area are topped with Nike Checks, made using tumbled blue leather. Similar blue elements can also be seen on the back heels. These heel tabs are decorated with Nike Air swoosh logo prints. The blue textile inner linings are contrasted with white insoles to complete the uppers. The off-white Air unit-infused midsoles are then combined with the textured blue outer sole units to complete the look.

Amadou K. @sneakers_actus Si vous aimez le bleu ciel, ce mardi vous allez être servis ! La Nike Air Force 1 High University Blue bit.ly/3wnnwx2 📸 : Laced Brisbane Si vous aimez le bleu ciel, ce mardi vous allez être servis ! La Nike Air Force 1 High University Blue ➡ bit.ly/3wnnwx2 📸 : Laced Brisbane https://t.co/ITep0LX3yo

Save the date for the next Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High “University Blue” sneakers that are scheduled for release on September 17, 2022. With a fixed price of $125 for each pair, these units will be sold via Nike’s SNKRS app as well as a few other retail marketplaces.

Edited by Babylona Bora