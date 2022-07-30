Where to buy Nike LeBron 19 Low Blue Chill colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The American sportswear label is getting ready to launch its latest Nike LeBron 19 Low "Blue Chill" colorway. The forthcoming sneaker design uses solid and brilliant colors, precisely as the Lakers sensation prefers, similar to its prior color blocking. These low-tops will feature overlays in blue and crimson red.

The Nike LeBron 19 Low "Blue Chill" footwear edition is slated to hit the sneaker stores on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Fans can catch them on Nike's e-commerce website, alongside a few other authorized retail locations. You can avail them for $160 per pair following their launch.

Nike LeBron 19 Low Blue Chill shoes will be dressed in blue and crimson red overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike LeBron 19 Blue Chill sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though the shoe firm previously introduced its brand-new LeBron 20 silhouette in June this year, the brand is in no mood to abandon its highly acclaimed 19th shoe. As a result, this year's Nike LeBron 19 Low shoes have undergone numerous new tweaks, including "Mismatch," "Light Crimson," "LeBronival," and "Safari" hues. Nike is currently preparing for a brand new "Blue Chill" design.

Most of the uppers of this shoe feature the eponymous blue color. The blue tones are brilliantly combined with orange, crimson red, neon green, black, and purple elements that appear at different locations. To begin with, the blue canvas toe caps are embellished with tiny red swooshes. These toe caps are coupled with similar blue meshes, covering the rest of the uppers.

Contrasting Volt green elements are added primarily to the tongue flaps surrounded by blue eyelets and lace fasteners. The tongue's end, towards the collar, is embossed with a lion's face, which is topped with King James' crown logo, executed in black.

Moving on, the heel counters, as well as inner linings, are made with bright orange tones. On the heels, these orange sections adorn black details and perforations.

The midsoles are the most stunning feature. They are created in white at the forefoot and speckled red parts at the heel and midfoot. These shoes are special for LeBron James' fans as it has his signature imprinted on the white forefoot.

Finalizing the aesthetics are the purple and Volt green outer sole units that boast LeBron's crown logo in the middle.

A Max Air unit is located under the heel to help big, strong, and quick players land softly on the ground. It is combined with Nike React tech throughout the shoe for a speedy and comfortable ride. This technology rebounds upon request and is an exceptionally responsive underfoot to reduce the time that a foot is in touch with the ground during landing and takeoff.

Furthermore, a lightweight but durable top has been developed to keep your ankles locked. The upper woven textile is flexible and robust, while the overlays offer shape and support. The mesh on top provides ventilation while maintaining the control required to continue playing and monitor the ankle's little movements. Lastly, the exterior molded heel clip offers lightweight support to assist in locking in the rear of your foot.

Set your alarms for the future Nike LeBron 19 Low "Blue Chill" iteration, which is scheduled for August 6, 2022. Nike and other chosen retail partners will offer these footwear designs for $160 for each pair.

