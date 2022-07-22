Where to buy Adidas Yeezy Slides? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Adidas and Ye are preparing for the arriving Yeezy Day 2022 celebrations, which will kick off on August 1. Ahead of these celebrations, the duo is releasing the three much-awaited colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Slide. The label will be restocking the "Onyx," "Glow Green," and "Bone" variants of its popular footwear pieces.

The three colorways of the highly coveted Adidas Yeezy Slides are slated to hit the shelves on July 25, 2022. Interested buyers will be able to fetch these slides from the official e-commerce store of adidas.com/Yeezy, alongside a few other select retail sellers. They will be released in full-family sizes, ranging from $40 to $70 for each pair.

Adidas Yeezy Slides will be released in Onyx, Glow Green, and Bone colorways

Slides will be available in full family sizes (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

Since its inception in December 2019, the Adidas Yeezy Slides have been high-demand footwear, particularly for balmy summers. In previous years, these slides have been dressed in multiple colorways, which were well received by fans. Seeing this overwhelming response, the label has restocked its popular variants several times.

The upcoming three colorways, originally introduced in the previous months, are restocking this July. The restocking Glow Green variant was unveiled in September 2021, while the Onyx rendition debuted in March 2022.

The Yeezy Slide seems to have a one-piece design manufactured of lightweight, durable, injected EVA foam. A comfy footbed is also included in the design for a smoother commute. Outsoles with grooved teeth complete the Yeezy Slide's esthetic and increase elevation and traction.

Save the date for the soon-approaching Adidas Yeezy Slides. The "Bone," "Onyx," and "Glow Green" colorways will be dropped together on July 25, 2022. Pick your favorite in full-family sizes for your friends and family.

Each pair of these beloved footwear pieces will fetch $70 for adult sizes, whereas $50 and $40 for kids and infant sizes, respectively. Stay tuned to the Adidas Yeezy website for quick access to these pairs and updates on future releases.

Explore more about Yeezy Day 2022

Yeezy Day 2022, scheduled for August 1 and August 2, is only a few days away. Much like in previous years, sneaker lovers can get some of the most coveted restocks and highly anticipated drops from Adidas and Kanye West. You may expect the return of 350s, alongside new colorways of 700 and 450 styles.

The limited edition Yeezy 700 V3 "Azael" arrives on Day 1 in a white and cream ensemble. Moreover, the Yeezy 700 V2 "Vanta" and the Yeezy V1 "Analog" colorways are also in line for Yeezy Day celebrations, as per early reports from Yeezy sleuths.

Along with the new "Flax" variant of Adidas Yeezy Slides, the freshly crafted Yeezy 450 silhouette is also set for its debut. The most hyped release on Day 1 is that of Yeezy BOOST 350 "Turtle Dove," which is said to have a more robust design.

Several Yeezy 350 V2s, including the "Red Stripe," "Hyperspace," and "Sesame" iterations of the shoe, are supposed to make a joyful comeback on Day 2. The 700 V2 in the colors "Static," "Tephra," and "Hospital Blue" are additional styles expected to drop on Day 2.

