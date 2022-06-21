Yeezy Day 2022: Significance, dates, and more details explored

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had started Yeezy's partnership with German sportswear giant, Adidas, back in 2013. The partnership has since grown into a multi-million dollar footwear label. Back in 2019, Ye decided to celebrate his iconic label by marking the start of August as Yeezy Day.

This year, Yeezy Day 2022 shall be celebrated on August 1 and August 2. With multiple colorways and restocks lined up, the day will be marked on Ye's official e-commerce site Supply, Adidas' official e-commerce site, and on CONFIRMED.

What happens on Yeezy Day?

Releases lined up for Yeezy Day 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

To mark Yeezy Day, both Adidas and Yeezy restock multiple coveted products and release brand new colorways. In the past few years, the CONFIRMED and Supply sites have dropped more than 30 pairs over the course of 24 hours, making this a true festival for all sneakerheads and brand enthusiasts,

Although the label hasn't revealed the exact list of what to expect from this year's releases, more than 20 SKUs and GRs (across the full family size) are anticipated.

According to sneaker leaker pages, many look at this fictional holiday as a "Deadstock Release Event," meaning that the day is a chance for the Adidas family to release all pairs left in stock from the previous year's releases, giving brand enthusiasts a chance to cop a highly-coveted pair of sneakers, which was previously sold-out.

Yeezy Day 2022: Boost 350 V2, Boost 700 V2 and other drops to watch out for

There is no confirmed list of upcoming releases, but according to pages like Sneakernews, soleretiever, and more, silhouettes like the popular Boost 350 V2, Boost 700 V2, Slides, Foam Runners, 450s, Boost 700 V3, and more will be seen this August.

A re-issue of 700, Boost 700 V2 Static, Boost 700 V2 Vanta, Boost 700 V2 Tephra, 700 V2 Tephra Blue, and more can be expected to be released over the course of August 1 and August 2.

For Boost 350 V2, colorways such as Turtle Dove, Red Stripe, Hyper Space, Sesame, and others might make a release. The Yeezy slide will be released in the Flax colorway, in all family sizes. In the 700 V3 colorway, Azael will see a release, and for the first time, the 700 V1 will be released in the Analog colorway.

The 450 will also be released in Utility Black and Dark Slate colorways. The 700 V1 is expected to get a vibrant makeover in Hi Res Blue.

The star of the OG releases from the August 2022 drops will be the Turtle Dove and the 500 Super Moon Yellow colorway.

Sprinkled among all the previously mentioned colorways and releases, one can also expect a few restocks of the recently released pairs from Foam Runners, and more.

Every year, the brand also introduces new colorways and new footwear design, but for 2022, this does not seem likely, since no special pair or unknown models have been spotted on the 45-year-old rapper or his close friends and family.

