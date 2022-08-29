Where to buy Jordan Granville Pro “Rattan” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Michael Jordan’s shoe label recently introduced an all-new Jordan Granville Pro silhouette. This contemporary shoe is set to make its debut in "Rattan" colorway. These designs are created using mesh and suede.

The impending Nike’s Jordan Granville Pro “Rattan” shoes are slated to hit the footwear market on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Interested buyers will be able to purchase these new footwear designs for $140 per pair from Nike's website as well as a few other retail partners.

Nike’s Jordan Granville Pro shoes are the newest addition to the 23 engineered line

Take a detailed look at the impending Jordan Granville Pro Rattan sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

While Jordan Brand prioritises giving its Air Jordan line a fresh and timeless design, the company also continues to expand its catalogue by adding a variety of other designs.

The Jordan Granville Pro, which was unveiled as the youngest member of the 23 Engineered collection, is made for all time with its combination of a modest silhouette and street-ready design elements.

The uppers of this shoe are made of premium knitted textiles, meshes, and high quality suedes. Although the eponymous Rattan hues cover most of the shoe uppers, other colors like black, white, and off-white are also used to complete the look.

To begin, the toe tops are made of black, white, and rattan elements that are surrounded by suede mudguards. Similar eyelets surround the meshed tongue flaps near the toe area. These tongues feature the Jumpman logo and Michael Jordan's jersey number 23 in black near the neck, as well as tags that read:

“Quality products inspired by the greatest basketball player ever.”

A bold black pull tab and a pair of matching lace fasteners complete the tongue flaps. The bold black pull tabs can also be found on the upper portion of the heels.

Moving on, the collars are made of rattan knitted elements on both the outside and inside linings. The black laterals of the kicks are topped with white swooshes. White insoles with the Jumpman logo, jersey number 23, and "Granville" lettering underneath in black complement the rattan inners.

The black heel counter and Formula 23 padding that touches the grey sole unit round out the first look at the new silhouette.

These heel counters' black surfaces are highlighted by their distinct textures, which are also used to draw attention to the chunky bottom sole units. These areas are also embossed with Jumpman logos and "23 Engineered" markings .

Don't miss out on the upcoming Jordan Granville Pro shoes, which will be available in the "Rattan" color palette on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Nike's online store and other affiliated retail merchants will sell these shoes for $140 per pair.

