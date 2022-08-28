Where to buy Louis Vuitton Panama Sandals? Price and more details explored 

The French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton, recently debuted its newly developed soft and easygoing Panama Sandal. Introduced in two colorways, namely white and black, these footwear pieces are crafted with minimal detailing.

The newly released Louis Vuitton Panama Sandals are readily purchasable from the fashion label’s official website, alongside a few other physical locations. Interested buyers will have to pay a whopping $1,040 per pair. Sizes ranging from 6.0 to 12.0 are offered for purchase.

Louis Vuitton introduces Panama Sandals in white and black colorways

Take a closer look at the two colorways of the new sandals (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the last few weeks, the Parisian label has debuted multiple lifestyle games, accessories, and sneakers for its fans. With a whopping price tag and luxe makeup, the fashion world welcomed a $2,280 James Ping Pong Set, three colorways of $2,850 Paint Can Bag, a $950 Virgil Abloh’s Dove Belt, and a $1,660 LV Trainer 2 shoe from the brand.

Following this, Louis Vuitton dropped its sporty style Panama Sandals. These footwear designs are available in two color combinations. While one features white and green, the other features black and blue.

The description of the latest Panama Sandals on the luxury fashion brand’s web page says:

“The Panama sandal is a sporty style with a bicolor upper in technical materials and rubber, and a matching outsole in lightweight, flexible micro. It features adjustable velcro straps, one of which is embellished with Monogram-Flower motifs, while the back strap bears the Vuitton signature. An anatomic insole provides optimum comfort.”

The eye-catching sandals feature an open-toe construction. The breathable look of these dual-toned footwear designs makes them appealing as well as a perfect choice for warmer months.

Here, the bicolor uppers are made of technical fabrics and rubber. For the base, a matching outer sole unit is used. These sole units are made of flexible micro.

The iconic monogram flower designs are noticeable on the velcro straps. Therefore, the tops of these ultralight items are bound together by adjustable velcro straps. These fasteners form the main decorative element as they are accomplished by both colors of each colorway.

Meanwhile, the rear ankle areas of the velcro straps are embellished with bold Louis Vuitton lettering in contrasting colors. This marking is done with green in case of the white and with blue in case of the black variant. The insoles are further marked with the brand’s highly coveted logo as well as lettering underneath.

The Italian design prioritizes functionality with an orthopedic insole for maximum comfort, which does not jeopardize its premium look.

For the white iteration, the eponymous strap fasteners are outlined with green tones. While the strap front around the neck is detailed with green flower motifs, the rear sides are marked with the brand’s name in akin green tones.

The black rendition, on the other hand, is highlighted with contrasting blue tones. The details are once again noticeable on the velcro straps with similar flowers on the front and LV’s lettering at the back, both accomplished by blue.

Don’t miss out on the latest Louis Vuitton Panama Sandals that are available in two “white” and “wlack” color selections on the French label’s website as well as in the chosen LV boutiques.

