Where to buy Louis Vuitton’s LV Trainer 2 sneakers? Price and more details explored 

The untimely demise of Virgil Abloh struck the fashion industry hard, but Louis Vuitton paid the perfect tribute by showcasing the designer's final creations.

Following the FW22 runway show, which featured Abloh's men's collection, LV debuted the Trainer 2 sneakers. These high-top sneakers, which come in two color schemes, were the first ones that the designer created while operating as the creative director of LV.

The Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton LV Trainer 2 footwear pack will offer two colorways, black and white. These trainers are available for purchase from both Louis Vuitton's online and offline physical locations. Virgil's fans can fetch his last works for $1,660 or £1,140.

Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton LV Trainer 2 shoes released in two colorways

Take a look at the black and white colorways of LV Trainer 2 shoes (Image via LV)

To start 2022, Virgil's last designed men's collection was unveiled by Louis Vuitton at their runway show. The LV Trainer 2 shoes were recently offered for purchase to the general public. This high-top reflects Virgil's distinctive aesthetics and patterns.

The product description of the Trainer 2 shoe on the luxury label's website says,

“The LV Trainer 2 sneaker in calf leather was seen on the runway at Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2022 show. It references vintage basketball sneakers, like the original, iconic design by Virgil Abloh, with a padded collar and an LV basketball signature on the tongue. This model features a velcro strap with asymmetrical Louis and Vuitton signatures, which can be worn open or closed.”

For the unfamiliar, the skateboarding world was the original inspiration for the LV Trainer sneaker design. It featured a hefty low-cut shoe, filled with LV design elements.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Louis Vuitton Drops Virgil Abloh-Designed FW22 Runway LV Trainer 2 Sneakers bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Louis Vuitton Drops Virgil Abloh-Designed FW22 Runway LV Trainer 2 Sneakers bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/uzrMlDQ4ka

However, the fashion house took cues from basketball for its most recent design. So the outcome is a high-top sneaker, apparently inspired by Nike's Air Jordan 8. Primarily, the straps cross the tongue flaps correlating to Jordan Brand's eighth silhouette.

While the white colorway is decorated with hits of black and gray, the black colorway features touches of blue and white on the uppers. The pair is embellished with basketball symbols and iconic LV logos all over.

This hoop symbol is placed on the upper end of the padded tongue and the heel counter. The collars are then made cushiony, characteristic of basketball shoes. The idea was carried over to the medial side, which had a panel of perforated padding.

The LV logo is added to the lateral section and the tongue flap. The ankle and the back portion of the multi-piece sole unit are decorated with the flowery LV monogram. Lastly, the subtle Louis Vuitton branding is placed on the tongue straps on both feet.

Predictably, a seven-hour process resulted in the finely made LV Trainer 2, given that sewing each pair takes this long.

Visit the luxury label's website if interested in buying the sneakers. With a determined price tag of $1,660 for each pair, Louis Vuitton's LV Trainer 2 is easily purchasable from online stores and offline boutiques of LV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far