Where to buy Louis Vuitton's sustainable LV Trainer? Everything we know so far

Louis Vuitton is upping their footwear game with the launch of a new version of its LV Trainer. The LV Trainer is centered around the concept of sustainability and is crafted out of 90% of recycled materials. The shoes were designed by the late designer Virgil Abloh, LV's previous menswear artistic director.

The LV Trainer is made of 90% bio-sourced and recycled materials and is coated in Maison's sustainable development logo. The shoes will be launched in three colorways - green, black and red. The green colorway is reported to drop in August 2022, while the red and black will drop in September. According to the Vogue Business, the shoes will be launched at a retail price of $1,270.

More about the upcoming Louis Vuitton's sustainable LV Trainer, designed by Virgil Abloh

Upcoming sustainable LV Trainer, designed by late Virgil Abloh (Image via Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton's new version of the iconic LV Trainer is pushing the boundaries by introducing the concept of sustainability by blending creativity and eco-design with its graphic silhouette.

The three variations of the trainers come in Black, Green, and Red, adorned with Maison's signature Sustainable Development logo.

The collection is an embodiment of Maison's innovative spirit. All the shoes from the collection will be manufactured in the LV workshop in Fiesso d'Artico, Italy.

The sneakers are constructed via a highly complex process, blending eco-design with fine craftsmanship and following the codes of circular creativity.

The LV Trainer's key component is the sole, which assures a premium degree of comfort and weight. The sole comprises 94% of recycled polyurethane, which provides a brilliant level of efficiency in terms of foot support, cushion, and bounce. Inside the sole, we can find the recycled cotton inner pads and the insole made of recycled polyurethane.

The upper of the sneakers blends recycled polyester with corn-based plastic material. The laces of the shoes are also made from recycled plastic, which crosses over to the tongue, whereas the eyelets are constructed out of 91% regenerated polyurethane.

The LV Trainer features a logo designed by Virgil Abloh, a visual example of the luxury fashion house's upcycling philosophy. The logo will be white with green, red, and black, according to their respective colorways. The logo is also featured in the custom shoebox.

The custom shoebox is also made out of recycled cardboard. The cardboard shoebox also features an ingenious handle, which can turn the box into a bag. The method of box/bag can save 70% in materials.

The luxurious fashion house also chose to use plant-based inks for the packaging. The LV Trainers, finally, come wrapped in a felt shoe bag made out of Tencel and sustainably managed forests.

The shoes are constructed under Louis Vuitton's sustainable development plan under the LIFE360 program. The upcoming LV Trainers in a sustainable construction can be availed in sizes ranging from 4 to 15.5.

Although no confirmation from the fashion house has been given yet, the shoes are rumored to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Louis Vuitton in August and September.

