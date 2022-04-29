Where to buy LV trainer sneakers in denim blue monogram? Price and more details explored

Louis Vuitton has launched a new makeover for its LV trainer sneaker silhouette, covered in a denim-blue colored ensemble. After releasing its Show Up Trainers, the fashion brand is back with its classic model, the trainer sneaker.

However, this time around, the sneaker has been given unique features, making it iconic enough to be priced at $1380. The denim-inspired LV Trainer can be purchased on the official LV site.

More about LV trainer sneakers in denim blue monogram

LV trainer sneakers in a denim blue flower monogram (Image via Louis Vuitton)

The upcoming LV trainer sneaker is inspired by Virgil Abloh's original design and is presented in both new material and colorways.

The shoe upper is taken with a blue 'LV' monogram color and in a denim construct. The upper part of the shoes features a customary seven hours of stitching in each pair.

Other LV details have been added with the golden Louis Vuitton script on the lateral side.

The most prominent feature of the shoes is the monogram flowered velcro strap, which divides the toe box with the shoes' lacing system. The monogram flower print is further adorned upon the mudguards, eyestays, outsole, and heel panels in the denim material.

The "Vuitton" branding appears on the tongue and the back of the shoes. It further makes an appearance at the bottom of the footbed in a bright blue color, and the design is finished off with the addition of a rubber outsole.

The shoes can be purchased for $1380 at LV's official e-commerce site in sizes ranging from UK 5 to UK 16. They are also released in beige and orange colorways.

More about LV trainer sneakers

The LV Trainer Sneakers were designed by the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh. The LV Trainers were first launched in 2018 when the then men's creative director created his first Louis Vuitton sneaker design.

Virgil Abloh was inspired by a vintage pair of basketball sneakers. Thus, the LV Trainer gives both retro and innovative aesthetics to the eyes of sneakerheads. The shoes incorporate several of LV's signatures and are constructed with exceptional Italian craftsmanship.

Virgil described them in a press release made by the company:

"The idea is to detect chic. I think that culture is an inexhaustible source of absolute beauty. So I try to create things that are current, up-to-date, and timeless, but of exceptional quality," said Virgil Abloh.

The LV Trainer combines contemporary and timeless style with exceptional craftsmanship. The sneakers are made at Louis Vuitton's Fiesso d'Artico Ateliers in Italy. LV Trainers are also made in boot style, mid-tops, and low-tops cuts.

