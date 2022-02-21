Where to buy Louis Vuitton sneakers with flower monogram? Price and more 

Louis Vuitton recently launched its Show Up Trainer in black and white colorways. The latest releases are decorated with flowers embossed all over.

Ever the success of the brand’s Show Up Trainer shoes, the original pair have been recreated in different colors and designs.

Not long ago, the luxury brand made an announcement about the price increase of its products. The decision came in view of rising global inflation, which ultimately led to an increase in manufacturing as well as transportation costs.

Apart from this, recently, 200 pairs of LV's Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers grossed about $25.3 million in total at online Sotheby's auctions.

All about the Louis Vuitton Show Up Trainer shoes, price and more

Priced at $1,040 USD, the brand new Louis Vuitton's Show Up Trainer shoes are made with leather. Those who are interested in this striking pair can avail of them through the official website of the fashion house.

The monochromatic pair of shoes are crafted with knitted upper and leather overlays. Each pair is embossed with floral monograms. For both the black and white colorways, an oversize two-tone “LV” logo is designed on the tongue tab.

The Italian-made, two-tiered shoes feature the luxury fashion label’s iconic quilted Damier pattern, which was first designed by Mr. Vuitton himself. Further, the textured striations run diagonally to the knitted upper.

The brand’s name can also be viewed written adjacent to the heel tab. The thick and stacked rubber sole is crafted with flower monogram motifs adjacent to the outer sole. Last but not least, the lightweight shoes are finished with a similar color lace arrangement.

The footwear comes in contemporary and eco-friendly packaging, which reflects the brand’s solidarity with environmental protection and sustainability.

