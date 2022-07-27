Where to buy Louis Vuitton LV Dove Reversible Belt? Price and more details explored 

The LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt, designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton, has remained the focal point of the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. With an expressive buckle design, this prominent accessory is a fresh take on the house's iconic belt style.

The late designer’s Louis Vuitton LV Dove Belt 40MM Reversible Belt is priced at $950 apiece. It is currently available both in store and on the e-commerce website of Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton introduced Virgil Abloh’s LV Dove belt in two colorways

Take a look at the brown and grey colorways of the LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt (Image via LV)

The French luxury brand honored the late creative genius Virgil Abloh in January of this year by showcasing his final designs during its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. The label presented a number of exquisite designs during this runway presentation, the LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt being one of them.

Most recently, the LV Trainer 2 sneakers by Abloh, which first emerged during the runway show, went on sale. The footwear comes in two different colorways. In addition, Abloh's Paint Can Bag debuted just a few days ago.

Following these launches, Louis Vuitton has introduced this new, striking accessory that pays homage to Virgil Abloh's highly acclaimed Dove symbol. The LV Dove belt comes in two colorways that were first spotted during the FW22 runway show. The product description of the LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt on the luxury brand's website reads:

“The LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt is a statement piece from the Fall-Winter 2022 Show. Central to the design is a gleaming LV buckle that incorporates a winged dove holding an olive branch in its beak as the V. The versatile belt features the House's iconic Monogram on one side and solid-colour calf leather on the other.”

Brown and Gray are the two color alternatives available for those who want to get their hands on this luxurious belt. While the gray accessory comes with silver hardware, the brown one is complemented with a gold buckle. With its wings dramatically spread, the bird forms the "V" of the brand’s acronym buckle design. The dove is shown holding an olive branch in its beak, which is a universal token of peace and purity.

The versatile belt features neutral calf leather on the back and the brand's iconic Monogram Eclipse canvas on the front. It measures 1.6 inches wide and 37.4 inches in length.

You can easily grab Abloh’s LV Dove Belt 40MM from the offline boutiques of Louis Vuitton or from the luxury brand's online shopping website. This time-honored accessory will cost you $950.

About Louis Vuitton's other upcoming releases

The luxury label is gearing up for a wider launch of its new LV Trainer shoes. These footwear designs, which surfaced recently, are adorned with LV’s sustainable development logo and composed of repurposed and 90% bio-sourced materials. They will be offered in three color selections, green, black, and red.

According to reports, the red and black colorways will launch in September 2022, while the green colorway will debut in August. The shoes will go on sale for $1,270 per pair, as per Vogue Business.

