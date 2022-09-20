Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low Christmas colorways? Price and more details explored 

Just like numerous other sneaker labels, the Jordan Brand dressed its crown jewel Air Jordan 1 silhouette in holiday-themed colorways for Christmas this year. Michael Jordan’s shoe label created both the low-top and mid-cut variants of the first silhouette.

The impending Air Jordan 1 Christmas pack will supposedly drop in the next few weeks. Arriving in full family sizes, both the low and mid colorways will be sold on Nike’s website, alongside a few other affiliated sellers. The prices will vary from $65 to $135, depending upon different sizes.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low shoes will arrive in a Christmas color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming mid-cut sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand is getting ready for the approaching Christmas season even though it is still pretty far off. Along with eagerly awaited launches like the 2022 Air Jordan 2 "Chicago", as well as the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry," the sneaker community will also receive festive interpretations of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

As part of its Christmas pack, Jordan Brand will offer both low and mid variants of the first silhouette, cladding the palettes inspired by the holiday season.

The first is Air Jordan 1 Mid shoes that are dressed in a Black/Fire Red-White-Malachite color scheme. This mid-top is covered in a color combination with Christmas-themed undertones. The toe cap to the counter of the shoe is covered in red overlays, which goes well with the accompanying laces' green finish.

Although the base is mostly covered in black, the fixture's geometric design, which is evident across the mid-panel and collar, adds appeal.

Furthermore, gum bottoms decorate the shoe's underside, partly matching the "AIR" inscribed right below the Jumpman insignias on the tongue flaps.

These mid-cut shoes will be offered in full family sizes, including adults, grade school, pre-school, and toddlers. Each of these sizes will be priced at $135, $120, $80, and $65, respectively.

Take a closer look at the impending low-top variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second shoe in this footwear pack is the Air Jordan 1 Low featuring a Malachite/Fire Red-Black-Taxi-White color scheme. The black nubuck underlays on the toe tops as well as quarter panels contrast brilliantly with the Christmas tree-like green hues on the green leather mudguards, eyelets, collar areas, and heel counters.

These premium black underlays are embossed with geometric designs in bolder black tones. Apparently, superior black meshes are also employed for tongue flaps that are topped with a pair of bright yellow lace loops. These bright laces add a splash of vibrancy.

In line with the holiday-themed colors, a white Nike Swoosh runs along the midfoot and returns to the embroidered yellow Air Jordan Wings emblem.

This Christmas edition keeps things simple by offering a black/red color scheme via the foam padding and Jumpman emblem. Here, the inner linings are also done with a black finish and the insoles are highlighted with red Jumpman logos.

Finalizing the esthetics are the Air unit-infused crisp white midsoles that are paired with a gum rubber outer sole unit.

Unlike the mid-cut variants, these low-tops are expected to be launched in men’s and grade school sizes, which will be priced at $120 and $95, respectively.

Interested readers can stay tuned to Nike’s official website for timely updates on the arriving footwear pack, as the release dates have not been unveiled yet. Following their launch, you can get your hands on these pairs from Nike’s online store and other partnering retail locations.

