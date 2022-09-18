Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 Barely Green colorway? Price and more details explored

As his 20th NBA season approaches, LeBron James has introduced an all-new Nike LeBron 20 silhouette with the Swoosh label sometime back. The brand-new "Barely Green" version of the iconic sneaker just recently surfaced online.

The upcoming Nike LeBron 20 “Barely Green” colorway is expected to hit the shelves in the next few weeks. These shoes will be available via Nike's online store and select Nike Basketball retailers for $200 (expected price).

LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 20 arrives in Barely Green colorway with pink tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 Barely Green sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As he enters his 20th NBA season, LeBron James, 37, is reaching his prime. The four-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has solidified his place among the greatest players to ever step foot on the court. The basketball legend has also cemented his place in sneaker history with multiple sneaker releases, the newest of which is his signature sneakers under the Nike LeBron line just a few weeks ago.

Nike is already making grand preparations for the launch of several new styles and colorways of the recently unveiled silhouette. In the near future, the sneaker community will witness “Violet Frost,” “Miami Heat,” “Hot Pink,” and more colorways of LeBron 20 shoe. This list has now been broadened by the addition of the upcoming “Barely Green” edition.

Although Nike is yet to formally reveal the shoe, the comprehensive representation of this colorway provides a plethora of details.

The upper is made of mint green knit. A sparkling pink "XX" lace dubrae and a seafoam green "Swoosh" with contrast stitching are carried by each base.

Right next to the seafoam knitted toe tops are the orange leather eyelets, which are lined with the eponymous green finishes. Even tongue flaps are made with similar knitted seafoam materials. The “XX” numeral markings are also noticeable on the tongues towards the collars.

The base Swoosh is topped on the lateral by a second Swoosh that has an ethereal sheen and a pink outline. On the rear side, the knitted heel counters are embellished with the King James’ signature crown logo in blue.

What’s more, the hot pink textiles used for the inner linings are paired up with graphic-heavy orange black insoles. Similar Roman numerals are also added to these insoles.

Rounding out the shoes are the midfoot plates and soft pink midsoles that are perfectly united with the hot pink outer sole units.

LeBron’s fans can play in different styles as these eye-catching sneakers will be delivered with two different sets of laces. While one is white with neon green speckles, the other is soft pink in color with hot pink speckles all over.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 Barely Green iteration. These newly designed sneakers will be sold for $200 per pair by Nike's online store and select Nike Basketball retailers. Sneakerheads can sign up on Nike’s website for quick updates on these pairs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far