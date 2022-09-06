Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 Violet Frost colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is celebrating two decades of basketball legend LeBron James in the NBA with his original Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. The Los Angeles Lakers star will be welcoming his 20th signature shoe in “Violet Frost” colorway in the coming weeks.

The upcoming Nike LeBron 20 “Violet Frost” rendition has a speculative release date later this year on October 15. These newly developed shoes will be offered at a retail price of $200 for each pair. Interested readers can find the sneakers in Nike's online stores and other affiliated retail shops.

Nike LeBron 20 will arrive in Violet Frost colorway with orange and yellow details

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After Michael Jordan, LeBron James is the only player in history to have 20 signature style sneakers. Unlike all previous models, the Nike LeBron 20 was created with a future generation of athletes in view, including the player’s sons Bronny and Bryce. For the unversed, the Nike LeBron model is also the first to be offered in a low-top variation, as all the previous designs were high-top or mid-cut.

Earlier this year in June, the sneaker community witnessed the debut of the latest Nike LeBron 20 silhouette during King James' Drew League comeback. The color scheme of those pairs was all-pink. While sneakerheads were waiting for the release of the pink colorway, Nike revealed other colorways for LeBron 20.

Iterations dubbed “Miami Heat,” “Culture Kings,” “Time Machine,” “Christmas,” and more, are also expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Of those, “Violet Frost” colorway will be releasing soon in October 2022.

The top is designed with a multilayered mesh that has a light purplish color, and there are accents of red and gold all over. A patterned red leather with gold piping moves along the entire collar and sits around on the eyestays. The collar is home to a pair of violet laces with a two-tone color scheme.

Moving on, the textured leather tongue flap that complements the deeper purple sockliner has LeBron's logo embossed on it. There are two Swooshes across the lateral midfoot, one of which is golden and the other of which is a similar shade of purple. More LeBron James features can be seen on the heel counters, including his crown logo, which is affixed with a leather patch.

Zoom Air cushioning is ideally positioned underneath the the foot by being top-loaded on the forefoot, whereas the Zoom bag in the heel offers essential shock absorption. The entire underfoot construction is covered in a two-tone paisley pattern and solid purple foam.

Finalizing the esthetics is the white rubber outer sole unit with meticulously crafted traction patterns.

The sneaker was first posted ahead of schedule on the Finish Line, but has since been removed. Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 “Violet Frost” shoes that are expected to hit the shelves on October 15 for $200 per pair.

You can sign up on Nike’s official website for timely updates and a confirmed release date for the shoes.

Edited by Somava