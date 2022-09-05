Where to buy Nike Air Kukini “Black Neon” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Oregon-bred sportswear giant is working on a retro-inspired selection of Nike Air Kukini, one of its most highly coveted silhouettes. This sneaker design will now embrace a “Black Neon” outfit for the fresh take.

The impending Nike Air Kukini “Black Neon” colorway is all set to hit the stores in the coming weeks. Although the confirmed drop dates for these pairs are still awaited, they will be purchasable from Nike’s official shopping website, alongside other partnering retail chains. Each pair will cost you $135.

Nike Air Kukini appears in Black Neon color scheme with TPU and nubuck overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Kukini Black Neon sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike introduced the Alpha Project at the dawn of 2000, as part of an innovative line of items intended to redefine the boundaries of efficiency and shoe design. One of the designs that best represented this idea was the Air Kukini, with its laceless structure as well as webbed upper offering a fresh perspective on what shoes may look like.

The Swoosh label had never done anything like the futuristic design when the silhouette was introduced in late 1999. Following this, the shoe design evolved in 2000. The Air Kukini is marked with a row of five dots, just like the rest of the Alpha Project footwear.

For the uninitiated, Sean McDowell, who previously created the iconic Air Max Plus and, later on, the Mayfly, was the designer behind the creation of Air Kukini. Ever since its induction, the brand has given many revamps to the shoe.

Previously in 2022, the Swoosh label debuted various new styles and color palettes of its fan-favorite Air Kukini silhouette. Colorways like “Game,” “Water,” “Paint Splatter,” “Mighty Swooshers,” and “Triple Black,” were teased earlier this year. While some were brand-new makeovers, others were popular iterations that reappeared from the past. This list will now feature another “Black Neon” color scheme.

The newly created variant of the Nike Air Kukini features a sleek black neoprene uppers and premium nubuck overlays that are joined to the juxtaposed “Neon Green” TPU cage.

Here, the toe tops are encapsulated with black suede panels. One end of these suede elements holds the TPU netting in place. This cage is then fixed between the sole units to make them more sturdy and assure durability.

Moving on, bright Neon tones emerge in the inner linings and insoles. The neon insoles are stamped with black swooshes. Further, the black knitted tongue area is embellished with neon green tiny swooshes. The back heels are stitched with the nubuck overlays that form black pull tabs.

Rounding out the shoes are the off-white and black speckled midsoles that are united with the bold black outer sole units.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Kukini “Black Neon” edition that is scheduled to be dropped in the coming weeks. Readers will be able to purchase these quirky footwear designs from the online stores of the Swoosh label and other chosen retail shops for a payment of $135. Sign up to Nike’s website to stay updated on the new colorway.

Edited by Susrita Das