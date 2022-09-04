Where to buy Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid “Industrial Blue” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

With their innovative take on the Nike SB Blazer Mid silhouette, Supreme, the American streetwear and skateboarding label, and Nike have advanced their long-standing collaboration. They're continuing their bi-annual cooperation with this latest release in "Industrial Blue."

The Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid “Industrial Blue” shoes are all set to enter the sneaker market on September 8, 2022. Interested buyers can purchase these sneakers from the streetwear label’s online stores. These denim pairs are priced at $120.

Subsequently, these mid-cut footwear designs will also be available on Nike’s SNKRS app in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for more colorways, namely black and red, which are expected to arrive alongside the "Industrial Blue" iteration.

Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid “Industrial Blue” will arrive with contrast quilting and snakeskin Swooshes

Take a closer look at the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Industrial Blue colorway (Image via Instagram/@dinosoles)

Supreme and Nike are not new to collaborations. Over the years, the two brands have delivered multiple new designs and colorways of Nike’s popular silhouettes.

Earlier this year, the brands added more new styles to their collaborative catalog. Popular footwear designs including SB Dunk High, Shox Ride 2, Air Zoom Flight 95, and most recently Air Force 1 Low colorways were introduced by the collaborating labels. The latest addition to the list is the upcoming SB Blazer Mid shoe design, arriving in “Industrial Blue.”

The newly created Industrial Blue sneakers, like the earlier Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid collection from 2006, draw design cues from Chanel. The pair features blue denim uppers, along with touches of snakeskin and white elements to further accentuate their overall appearance.

Here, quilted patterns are used all across the uppers for more details. Both tongue flaps and eyelets are fashioned from premium denim textiles.

Towards the neck, the denim tongue flaps are embroidered with dark blue co-branding tags. A different shade of blue is further employed for lace fasteners that sit atop the tongue flaps. The area is finally wrapped up with a co-branding hangtag from Nike and Supreme.

Moving on, the lateral sides of the sneakers are embellished with glossy python-skin textured leather swooshes. Tints of mustard and brown are utilized for these swooshes for juxtaposition. These swooshes run behind towards the heel counters.

The back heels are decorated with checkered blue stripes that are fixed with metal pull tabs. Right above these pull tabs, the NIKE lettering is noticeable. The above denim layer is distressed in a manner that forms this branding on the heels.

To add more detail, the inner linings that are done with darker blue tones are complimented with a pair of bold red insoles. These soles feature Supreme and Nike branding accents in white.

Rounding out the shoe is a white midsole that is perfectly banded together with a similar white outer sole unit to finish off the footwear designs.

These upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Industrial Blue shoes will hit the stores on September 8. With a price label of $120, these pairs will be sold via Supreme's online store and in the coming weeks by the SNKRS App.

