Where to buy Supreme x Nike SB Blazer? Everything we know so far

Rumors of a Nike x Supreme collab have been circling within the sneaker community for a long time now. Early word of the Supreme x Nike ACG collaboration came out on July 15, 2022. We now have potentially rumored images of the sneakers that are part of the Supreme x Nike SB collaboration.

No confirmed images or further information have been released by the involved labels as of yet. However, the sneakerleaker page, @HORHEAD_Sales, have given the community early imagery of the upcoming SB Blazer, which is a sequel to the quilted snakeskin release that was released by the streetwear imprint, Supreme, in 2006.

The upcoming SB Blazer Mids are rumored to be dropped in Fall Winter 2022 on the official e-commerce site of Supreme.

More about the upcoming quilted snakeskin sneakers from Supreme x Nike SB Blazer collaboration

The upcoming quilted snakeskin sneakers: SB Blazer (Image via Twitter/@HORHEAD_Sales)

In 2022, many sneakerheads have shifted their attention away from the New York-based streetwear imprint, and are looking instead at the Stüssy and Aimé Leon Dore. But Supreme isn't one to back out, and so, it has proven time and time again, more so than ever because the legendary streetwear label is now being helmed by Tremaine Emory.

The creative stalwart assumed his role as the creative director and has big plans in terms of collaborative offerings. Among the many collaborations, one is the upcoming quilted SB Blazer Mids, which draws heavy inspiration from the pack dropped by the dynamic duo in 2006.

The sneaker leaker page has leaked images of the upcoming sneakers in parts since July 16, 2022. Now, closer looks of the sneakers have been disclosed. The upcoming sneakers are one of the three upcoming colors arriving soon.

Expected to arrive in Fall/Winter 2022, the sneakers are clad in the Black and Golden colorway. The sneakers' uppers are constructed out of premium quilted material in a black color, while the golden snakeskin provides a strong contrast on the overlays. The pops of golden color can be seen over Nike's iconic signature swoosh symbol in a snakeskin pattern.

Additional detailing comes in the form of co-branded tongues that emphasize the collaboration. The co-branded tongue tags features a "Nike SB" detailing along with the "Supreme" lettering and the iconic swooshes. The heel tabs features more branding of the swoosh label atop a cut-out.

More details were added with matching hardwear at the rear of the shoes and special matching black laces. The printed insoles in red hue adds a flair to the overall design.

While the shape of the silhouette has changed in itself, the minute details conjure up a very similar feel. The quilted black leather upper covers pretty much the entirety of the shoes, and matches the black adjacent midsoles, and eye stays. The aglets and the D-Rings fitted to the heel are in a gilded hue as well.

Although the pace has been slow for the Nike x Supreme collection, their loyal consumer base and fans of the iconic streetwear brand will be excited to see the special packaging accompanying the new sneakers, which are believed to arrive in a one-of-a-kind wrapping.

Additionally, the sneakers will be accompanied by a collaborative ACG apparel line, consisting of a fleece hoodie. The fleece hoodie's early images have also been shared on Twitter by the handle @HORDHEAD_Sales.

Look out for the SB Blazer Mids' release this upcoming Fall Winter 2022 on the official e-commerce sites of Supreme and online. More updates will be revealed later.

