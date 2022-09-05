Where to buy Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Jumbo shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label continues to add more new colorways to its widely admired Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo shoes. The silhouette will now embrace the black and aqua blue outfit in the latest take. Nike has created fresh hues, designs, and silhouettes over the years by drawing inspiration from the Blazer lineage.

The forthcoming Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Jumbo shoes are expected to be dropped anytime soon in the upcoming days. However, the official release date has not yet been disclosed, although it is certain that the kicks will be offered by the webstores of both Nike as well as a few other authorized retailers. Interested readers can easily cop these pairs for $110 following their launch.

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Jumbo shoes will arrive with aqua blue and black makeup

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Blazer Mid sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As one of the Swoosh brand's original styles, the Nike Blazer has endured as a fashionable option in the footwear industry.

Nike has continued to develop iterations of the iconic sneaker, which was first developed as a basketball shoe in 1973. The Nike Blazer has expanded into numerous markets over the decades, including the luxury as well as skateboarding sectors. In the last ten years, limited-edition sneakers have been released with big names like Supreme, Comme des Garçons, and Off-White. This has taken the nearly 50-year-old sneaker to new heights.

The “Jumbo” style of the shoe is probably named after the extra-large swooshes added to the sides. The majority of the colors available for this new Nike Blazer design, which is relatively fresh on the sneaker market, were released last year.

We have already recorded “University Blue,” “Dark Russet,” “White/Black,” and “Glaze Powder” colorways that debuted in the past. The Swoosh label is currently adding a new colorway to the silhouette catalog with blue and black color palette.

While most of the uppers are black, touches of blue and white at distinct areas further accentuate the overall appeal of the shoe. The product has a black base, which is constructed using leather and suede.

Instead of using standard leather materials, each toe cap is made of suede, with exposed stitching holding the cap together. Adjacent to the toe boxes, the tongue areas are primarily covered in leather. These bold black tongue flaps are embellished with blue branding tags from Nike. Finishing off this section are a pair of matching lace fasteners that sit atop the tongue flaps.

Moving on, the namesake Jumbo swooshes are evidently added to the side walls of these footwear pieces. The inner linings and footbed are executed perfectly with black textiles, with insoles featuring Nike swoosh branding prints in aqua blue.

The back heels comprise of alternately placed blue and black elements. The swooshes that extend from the front laterals end up on the heel counters that are manufactured by black underlays.

Finalizing the esthetics are white textured midsoles that are united with the brilliant blue outer sole units. Additionally, the details added with blue embroidery all across the uppers make them even more attractive.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbos sneakers that will be hitting stores in the next few weeks. You will have to pay $110 for each pair to buy them online from Nike and other partnering sellers.

