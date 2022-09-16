Where to buy Nike Air Max Plus Orange Grey shoes? Price and more details explored 

This year, the Oregon-based sportswear label is getting ready for Halloween by releasing a new Nike Air Max Plus "Orange Grey" variant. These new designs, with TPU overlays and gradients on top, will be available soon.

The upcoming Nike Air Max Plus "Orange Grey" edition will hit the sneaker market this year around Halloween. Although the Swoosh label has yet to confirm the official release date, early reports indicate that these spooky orange sneakers will retail for $175 per pair.

Those who are eagerly awaiting the release of these pairs can purchase them from Nike's e-commerce websites and a few other affiliated retail merchants.

Everything You Need to Know About the Nike Air Max Plus in Orange Grey with TPU Overlays

Nike Air Max Plus Orange Grey sneakers

The Nike Air Max Plus was inspired by the way Florida's palm trees wave in the breeze at dusk, according to acclaimed sneaker designer Sean McDowell. It was inspired by nautical themes, with a whale's tail emerging from the water. Its distinct uppers have since appeared on a number of Nike silhouettes, including the Vapormax Plus and the 97 Plus.

Throughout 2022, the Swoosh label revamped its Air Max collection with new and vintage aesthetics. Nike's well-known lifestyle line continues to expand, whether through the re-release of vintage Air Max 1 looks or the debut of collaborative colorways with notable design houses.

Air Max Plus, which was originally launched in 1998, has received plenty of makeovers over the years. This year alone, Nike debuted “Metallic Copper,” “Social F.C.,” “Black Reflective,” “Grafitti,” “Grape,” and more enticing colorways to broaden the silhouette’s catalog. The brand is now turning to the silhouette for a Halloween-appropriate orange and gray color scheme.

This time around, Air Max Plus is styled in a predominantly gray design, with orange accents on some of its most prominent features.The upper's base is made of dark gray ripstop, and the iconic Air Max Plus cage has a black-to-orange gradient running from top to bottom.

Along with the shoe's polished TPU toe cap, gray can be found on the leather mudguard and heel counter. The "Tn Air" logo, which has become synonymous with the footwear, appears to have been added to the back heels.

The tongue flaps also have branding accents in the form of an orange and black Nike Air logo. Black lace loops are wrapped around these tongue areas. The black inner linings are enhanced by bright orange Nike Air swoosh prints on top.

The sole's main colour is black, with orange Air units incorporated into the midsole, which can be seen through the translucent casing. The remainder of the sole unit is completed in dark black tones.

This orange and grey Nike Air Max Plus release is expected in the coming months, most likely before Halloween. It will be available for $175 through Nike's online store and a few other retailers.

