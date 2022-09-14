4 best September 2022 releases of Nike Air Force 1 

The Swoosh label has several iconic models, such as Air Force 1, Dunk Low, and others, that have become household names due to their popularity over the years. One of the most well-known shoes in the footwear industry is Nike's Air Force 1 silhouette, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

In celebration of its four glorious decades, the Swoosh label has announced a slew of new AF1s in high, low, and mid variations, in a variety of colors, this September. Here are the top four Air Force 1 releases scheduled for September 2022, some of which are already on the market and others that will be available soon.

Four much-awaited Air Force 1 releases of September 2022

1) Air Force 1 Mid “Izakaya”

Take a closer look at the sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 Mid Izakaya colorway was released on September 7 at 7.30 p.m. These pairs are available for $140 through the SNKRS app's online store and a few other online stores.

The "Izakaya" AF1 Mid is styled after a traditional izakaya, with beige leather panels mimicking the wooden furnishings and white canvas serving as the upper's foundation. The red star design on the left heel is a nod to the Sapporo beer insignia, which is a popular Japanese beer sold at Izakaya.

sizeofficialca @sizeofficialca In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX “Izakaya” takes inspiration from Izakaya culture with themed design details. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX “Izakaya” takes inspiration from Izakaya culture with themed design details. https://t.co/lbKsQ3jDMp

The Shigakari Ware logo appears on the right heel as well. Shigakari Ware is a distinct style of Japanese pottery that features a raccoon dog, or tanuki, and is typically displayed in commercial spaces to attract wealth. A receipt on the tongue that looks like a bill from a long night at the pub adds to the theme.

2) Air Force 1 Mid “Black and Metallic Silver”

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black/Metallic Silver” colorway paved its way to the sneaker market in September this year. Released on 8th of this month, these $185 mid-top sneakers are sold via the Nike’s SNKRS and at select retail shops.

The description of “Black and Metallic Silver” colorway on the brand’s official website says:

“The Air Force 1 Mid; noun; a deliverer of high-end hoops to fashion experiences. With premium leather, waxed laces, and a Metallic Silver Swoosh, the b-ball original crosses hardwood comfort with off-court flair that's inspired by artisan craft. Flashy accents, like its Hyper Pink tinting and outsole graphic, enrich the look, while era-echoing, '80s construction keeps it rooted to the original. Lace-up and find that nothin'-but-net style.”

The new AF1 Mid is mostly covered in eponymous black tones with touches of Silver, used primarily for branding purposes. These pairs are distinguished by their sleek appearance.

Nice Drops @nicedrops

Releasing at 10am ET on SNKRS



bit.ly/3D5gsJp Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Black Metallic"Releasing at 10am ET on SNKRS Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Black Metallic" ⚫️Releasing at 10am ET on SNKRS📲 bit.ly/3D5gsJp https://t.co/vMxToJV9t0

Various parts of the footwear are finished in Black, Metallic Silver, Hyper Pink, and Anthracite. The mid-top features a beautiful black leather upper with subtle branding and silver Swooshes on the side panels. Following that, the tongue flaps, laces, and eyelets are all black leather.

The Anthracite frosty outer sole unit completes the shoe design, revealing a large Hyper Pink Swoosh below.

3) Air Force 1 Low Premium Vintage “Pecan”

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium Vintage "Pecan" edition was also released by the Swoosh label on September 9. These luxurious leather sneakers were delivered via the SNKRS app and some other affiliated retailers for a retail price of $150 per pair. This was the brand's latest addition to its "Certified Fresh" footwear collection.

The premium brown leather elements cover the entire upper of this newly designed low-top Nike Air Force 1. These shoes are made of brown leather and have subtle detailing on the tongue flaps, inner lining, and heel tabs.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks

Air Force 1 '07 PRM Vintage ‘Pecan’

=> Dropped via Nike USAir Force 1 '07 PRM Vintage ‘Pecan’=> bit.ly/3Qynrh0 Dropped via Nike USAir Force 1 '07 PRM Vintage ‘Pecan’=> bit.ly/3Qynrh0 https://t.co/YA1mlTFVwy

The tongues are topped with light blue lace loops, and the side panels are gilded with black jewel Swooshes. Furthermore, the Sail/aged rubber soles are used to create contrast.

The Certified Fresh branding accents on insoles and behind the tongue tags round out the sneaker design.

4) Air Force 1 Mid “Grey Frog and Enamel Green”

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The much-awaited “Grey Fog and Enamel Green” colorway of Air Force 1 Mid is finally hitting stores on Saturday, September 17, at 7.30 PM. These shoes will be available for purchase through the SNKRS app's online store, as well as a few other select retail marketplaces, for a retail price of $125 per pair.

A description of these “Grey Fog and Enamel Green” shoes on the brand’s website reads:

“Certify your style fresh in the b-ball original. Harnessing the era of fade away jump shots and outside hook shots, its premium materials (like slub canvas and tumbled leather) feature natural imperfections that make 'em look like you've been wearing your kicks for years. Upping the vintage factor, we've added an aged aesthetic to the midsole, while the Enamel Green and Grey Fog colorway does wonders for the eyes.”

Nice Drops @nicedrops

Releasing at 10am ET on SNKRS



bit.ly/3Do8j2Z Nike Air Force 1 Mid Certified Fresh “Grey Fog/Enamel Green”Releasing at 10am ET on SNKRS Nike Air Force 1 Mid Certified Fresh “Grey Fog/Enamel Green”Releasing at 10am ET on SNKRS📲 bit.ly/3Do8j2Z https://t.co/i3o9zMAwi2

The canvas foundation is enamel green, with a color pattern of grey fog, sail, enamel green, and alpha orange. The Swoosh embellishments and heel tabs are spotlighted with White leather, followed by Grey Fog leather overlays.

The tongue flaps are also embellished with gray lace fasteners on top. The "Certified Fresh" logo can also be found on the back side of the tongue flaps and on the insoles, in addition to the standard Nike Air branding on the front and back.

The Sail rubber outer sole units, which are incorporated with Air units, complete the aesthetics.

These are just a few of the many AF1 releases this month. To avoid missing out on future releases of the model, interested buyers are encouraged to register on the shoe label's website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal