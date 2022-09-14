Adidas Samba Golf: What are the 4 new colors?

Since its inception in 1949, the Adidas Samba shoe has become one of the most popular sneakers. Following the success of the Samba Golf silhouette in casual and streetwear styles, Adidas Golf has designed four tropical hues of the shoe. The new launch will feature pink, blue, yellow, and white colorways.

The brand new Adidas Samba Golf footwear pack is set to hit the shelves on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 3.00 pm GMT. With a $120 per pair price tag, these four fresh colorways will be sold on Adidas’ e-commerce website.

Interested buyers can set reminders for the upcoming launch on the shoe label’s website.

Adidas Samba Golf shoe appears in four tropical color options made from recycled materials

Take a closer look at the Crystal white colorway (Image via Adidas)

Before this, Adidas offered the Samba in a golf-specific variant in 2012. Following this, the German activewear label chose to spruce up one of its most popular silhouettes in four new pastel shades. These four new colorways are dubbed “Crystal White,” “Pulse Yellow,” “Halo Blue,” and “Clear Pink.” Each of these pairs is detailed with gold accents.

The Adidas Samba Golf shoes’ description on the brand’s official web page says,

“Golf is a game rooted in tradition, so adopting the classic lines of the Samba in a golf specific fit feels right. Building off that legacy, these shoes carry the DNA and style of the original design while infusing new technology for performance on the course. The soft synthetic upper features the classic T-toe shape and is reinforced for stability. OrthoLite® sockliner cushioning delivers relaxed comfort, while the spikeless rubber outsole gives you versatile traction for all day play.”

Although the Samba still features the same design that has made it famous, some enhancements have been implemented to make this simple, flat-bottomed footwear golf-ready.

The first is the addition of extra EVA padding in the midsole, which offers more comfort and support for the torque generated during the golf swing and the 10,000 strides frequently required to complete 18 holes. The next addition is an Adiwear spikeless outer sole unit that replicates the classic Samba pattern while also enhancing course traction.

The latest golf sneakers are designed to function on and off the course with design cues from the signature Adidas Samba silhouette. The uppers of these pairs contain a minimum of 50% repurposed material and have been made with recycled materials.

AmerExperience.com/Golf @ShopAmerGolf Read Now! #golfnews #golfchannel #pgagolf Golf News AMER EXPERIENCE GOLF Everything you need to know about the Adidas Samba golf shoe golfdigest.com/story/adidas-s… Read nowRead Now! Golf News AMER EXPERIENCE GOLF Everything you need to know about the Adidas Samba golf shoe golfdigest.com/story/adidas-s… Read now ⬇️ Read Now! ⛳️ #golfnews #golfchannel #pgagolf https://t.co/ZoOzDxpyEv

The premium suede elements are combined with matching leather panels to achieve the sneaker design. While the suede underlays are prominent on the toe areas and side walls, the leather elements form the mudguards outlining the toe caps.

Furthermore, the tongue flaps and eyelets are placed together. The tongue area is finally tied up with matching lace loops on top. The tongue flaps and the laterals are embellished with Adidas Samba branding accents and “Samba” letterings.

Towards the heel counters, each colorway is etched with a symbol of a ball. Moreover, a sock liner graphic that combines the four colors to represent the sunrise and sunset completes the appearance.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS



30% off w/ code SCOREBIG Ad: NEW adidas Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes dropped via adidas US => bit.ly/3TINJ3c 30% off w/ code SCOREBIG Ad: NEW adidas Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes dropped via adidas US => bit.ly/3TINJ3c30% off w/ code SCOREBIG https://t.co/lb80UjEWl6

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Adidas Samba Golf sneaker edition that will drop on September 15. Buy them for $120 per pair from Adidas.com.

