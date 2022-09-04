Stussy x Nike Vandal footwear pack: Everything we know so far

Shawn Stussy’s iconic surf brand, Stussy, will once again release a new sneaker assortment with the Swoosh label, which will be their fresh take on its much underrepresented Nike Vandal silhouette for the 2023 sneaker release. This information was recently unveiled by Complex, and these shoes might arrive in three color selections. The first look at the sneakers is under cover for now.

The future release of the Stussy x Nike Vandal High sneaker design is expected to be offered in three distinct color options, namely fossil, black, and pink. Although the pricing details, as well as release dates, are kept under wraps as of now, the shoes might supposedly arrive sometime around June next year. They can be sold at the online locations of both partnering labels.

Stussy x Nike Vandal footwear collection will offer three fresh colorways

Take a look at the Fossil colorway mockup (Image via Twitter/@hoshichantv)

The California-bred skateboarding and streetwear label Stussy has been collaborating with the Swoosh label since 2000. The widely acclaimed duo has contributed to hundreds of launches and fresh colorways over that time.

Several joint ventures, including Air Max 2013, Air Max 2015, Air Penny 2, Air Force 1 Mid, and most recently, Converse Chuck 70 “Surfman,” have appeared in the last few months alone.

Even in 2023, the shoe industry will be shaken by this chemistry between the two. Three new versions of the Stussy x Nike Air Vandal High are set to launch, as per the early reports of Complex, who managed to look at internal Nike papers.

For those who are unaware, the Nike Vandal silhouette, which debuted in 1984, has never experienced the same level of resale success as other models belonging to the same era as the Air Jordan 1, Nike Dunk, or Air Force 1.

It did make a few cameos in the movies during its initial run, including Doc Brown in Back to the Future and Kyle Reese in the first Terminator. At first, the Nike Vandal was made of canvas and nylon, but later, several types of leather were employed.

As already mentioned, the three variants, black, pink, and fossil, will possibly arrive under this future lineup. It can be seen in the mockup images of the shoes that surfaced recently, the uppers of these shoes are entirely covered in eponymous color schemes. The Swooshes on the laterals, velcro straps on the laces, heels, toe tops, and tongue flaps are covered in similar textiles.

Branding tags might sit atop the tongue flaps as well as heel tabs. The crisp white sole unit appears to be common in all three color options.

Nike declined to comment on the impending Vandal partnership because the company does not want to acknowledge leaks in any form. In addition, Stussy declined to comment when contacted by a few sneaker insiders.

Keep an eye out for the impending Stussy x Nike Vandal footwear designs that are believed to be released in June 2023. These classic shoes will be dropped on the e-commerce stores of Nike and Stussy, alongside a few other authorized retail merchants.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta