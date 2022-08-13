Where to buy the Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 black sneakers? Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear label, Nike, is collaborating with the Californian skate and surf streetwear giant Stussy for another footwear collection. The rumored collaboration is likely to launch Black and Fossil colorways.

The upcoming collaborative sneaker collection by the long-time partners comes after August 5, 2022, when they released the Air Max 2013 collection, which was highly hyped and got sold out in a matter of hours. The upcoming Stussy` x Nike Air Penny 2 black sneakers are slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS in 2022.

More about the upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 black colorway

Upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 black colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming Stussy x Nike project is unique and different from those released in the past. The dynamic duo has previously collaborated for classics like Air Huarache, Zoom Spiridon Cages, Air Force 1 Mid, Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 95, Blazers, and most recently, the Air Max 2013.

Now, in the seventh year of their partnership, the duo is proving its mettle by stepping up a notch and releasing a collection of the Air Max Penny 2. The Air Max Penny 2 is an icon of the 90s, and its design is synonymous with that particular era of streetwear and basketball.

The Air Max Penny 2 Black silhouette is constructed from canvas material and clad in a tonal black hue. The uppers of the shoes come with a dynamic ripple detailing throughout the silhouette.

More details are added with the inculcation of the woven rope pull loops on the heels and the tongue, which match the sockliners. The branding details are added throughout the sneakers, with a few accented over the insoles, tongues, and the rear of the shoe at the heel area.

A few pops of white branding highlight the otherwise triple-black silhouette, the most noticeable branding details include the Nike Air embroidery at the heel and the Stussy motif accentuated over the midfoot.

The design is tied up with a black rippled Zoom Air sole unit, which further gives the silhouette a flair. The Zoom Air sole units also feature an additional branding detail with the expression of Stussy and Penny Hardaway's 1-cent logo.

The most prominent feature of the silhouette is characterized by the wavy patterned design, which stretches across the rear and the midfoot.

Despite Air Max Penny 2's 25th anniversary, marked in 2021, the silhouette wasn't celebrated as much last year, and the quarter-century celebrations were on hold. Now, the silhouette is finally seeing its well-deserved glory in 2022. The shoe will be accompanied by two sets of laces and will come in special customized packaging, marking the collaboration.

Although the label hasn't revealed any official release information, the pair is rumored to be accompanied by two more colorways, one of which is the previously seen Hemp colorway, The pair will also have a typical Stussy campaign imagery at the time of the release, in line with the previous releases from the duo, this year.

The pair is rumored to be released sometime this September 2022 on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast.

