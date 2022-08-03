Where to buy Stussy x Nike Air Max 2013 collection? Release date and more details explored 

Nike and Stussy, who have been working together for a while, have now revealed their new Air Max 2013 collection. The highly coveted duo joined forces to revamp the traditional silhouette in three new colorways and create a selection of eight apparel pieces. The shoes will offer Black, Pink, and Fossil colorblocking in their next Fall 2022 collaboration.

The forthcoming Stussy x Nike Air Max 2013 exclusive collection is slated to hit the shelves on August 5, 2022, at 10.00 am PST in North America and at 10.00 am GMT+1 (BST) in the UK and Europe. Finally, the collection will go live in Japan & Korea on August 6, at 10.00 am JST.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies STUSSY x NIKE Air Max 2013 In Hand Look STUSSY x NIKE Air Max 2013 In Hand Look 👀 https://t.co/9gGaFqzwLe

Interested buyers can cop the complete range from Stussy’s e-commerce stores as well as from select Dover Street Market locations. You'll have to wait until the release date because the prices of the clothing and footwear items are currently under wraps.

Take a look at the items offered in the collaborative apparel capsule (Image via Sportskeeda)

The popular Air Force 1 Mid and Air Penny 2 models from the footwear company received a fresh makeover in 2022 thanks to a collaboration between Nike and Stussy. They released two colors of the Air Force 1 Mid, "Fossil" and "Black," which will also be featured in their upcoming collaborative line.

Just a few days back, Stussy announced the official release date for its Air Max 2013 range. Soon after learning the date of its release, Stussy has now provided a thorough preview of its upcoming collective Nike Air Max 2013 line. The collection, which is driven by several revisions to the traditional design, also incorporates a lounge-friendly apparel collection with Nike.

The “Pink” colorway is fashioned with pink meshed underlays that are topped with similarly colored textile overlays. Hints of black are combined with pink to complete the esthetics of this variant. The inverted swooshes on the lateral side, Stussy Air Max branding on the insoles, and outer sole units are all done in black.

The pink tones, on the other hand, form most parts of the shoe. It is prominent on the toe, sides, tongues, lace fasteners, heels, and midsoles. Lastly, the glassy midsole units are incorporated with the Air Max unit to make it perfect.

The next is the “Fossil” colorway, which features tonal meshed uppers with tonal overlays. Inverted Swooshes, Stussy markings, mi,ni-Swooshes on the lace dubrae, co-branded tongues, insoles and bottoms serve as branding on the shoe. Furthermore, the tonal lace loops and Flywire eyelets finish off the design.

Take a closer look at the Air Max 2013 collaborative sneaker lineup (Image via Stussy)

The third “Black” color scheme is once again fashioned with black textiles married to bright-toned matching midsoles with Air-assisted units on the “Black” variant and rubber outsoles finish up the design of the shoe.

An 8-Ball T-shirt, a Multi-color Mock Neck Long Sleeve, and a Hemp Pull Over Jacket make up the Stussy x Nike Air Max 2013 apparel capsule. A bucket cap, crew socks, crewneck sweatshirts, loose-fit sweatpants, and windbreaker jackets with matching pants are other offerings. The assortment of outfits makes use of co-branded embellishments and tones from the "Fossil," "Pink," and "Black" shoe designs.

Mark your calendars for the next Stussy x Nike Air Max 2013 assortment, which will be on sale in North America, the UK, and Europe on August 5, 2022, followed by August 6, 2022, in Japan and Korea. The retail locations of Stussy as well as Dover Street Market will sell these items.

