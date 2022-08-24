Where to buy Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Surfman shoes (Image via Stussy.com)

Following the debut of their Fall/Winter 2022 clothing line, Stussy is back with a brand-new Chuck 70 Hi sneaker collab with Converse. The labels have come together again to create a "Surfman" rendition of the silhouette that features a unique branding and a "Plumeria/Black" color scheme.

The Stussy x Converse collection is slated to hit the worldwide market on Friday, August 26, 2022. It will be available in North America at 10 am PST, in Europe at 10 am GMT+1 (BST), and in Korea at 10 am KST.

These exclusive footwear designs will be traded via select chapter stores and select Dover Street Market locations as well as Stussy's e-commerce website.

Following this, these high-tops will drop on Nike’s SNKRS app on September 1, 2022, at a retail price of $110.

Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi “Surfman” shoe arrives with pink and white tones

Shawn Stussy’s renowed streetwear fashion label is not new to sneaker collaborations. Previous months have witnessed various new and popular sneaker releases from Stussy and Nike. Together, they introduced their fresh takes on beloved silhouettes including Air Max Penny 2, Air Max 2013, Air Max 2015, and Air Force 1 Mid.

Earlier this year, the fashion label also joined forces with Converse to revamp its Chuck 70 Hi/One Star shoe. The most recent work is, therefore, a sequel to the previous edition.

The description of the impending Chuck 70 Hi “Surfman” shoes on the label’s website reads:

“Stussy and Converse have come together once again on a Chuck 70 Hi. This model, done in plumeria and black, features the Stüssy Surfman logo and a special version of the All-Star patch. The poly-canvas upper is joined by classic details, like premium cotton laces, winged tongue stitching for reinforcement, and enhanced cushioning.”

The top is covered in cotton canvas, with customary black and white embellishments all across the design. Here, the white rubber and the previously mentioned hemp canvas, which is completely pink, are joined at the toe. A pair of black flattened laces are further attached to the metal eyestays placed right next to the tongue flaps.

Stussy updated the "All-Star" insignia on the tongue to include the same star pattern as on their earlier black Chuck Hi.

Working around midfoot, the medial side has a matching pink hemp canvas as the majority of the top while the lateral side sports the renowned Stussy Surfman insignia in black.

Rounding out the shoe is a crisp white vulcanized rubber midsole that is banded together with a gum rubber outer sole unit to finish off the look. Due to the fact that the shoes come with two pairs of lace loops—one each in black and white—you can experiment with various looks.

Add a reminder to your calendars for the upcoming Stussy & Converse footwear collection scheduled for August 26, 2022. Interested buyers can buy these shoes from Stussy’s website, a few affiliated chapter stores, and partnering Dover Street Market locations.

Readers can also find them on the SNKRS website from September 1, onwards for $110.

