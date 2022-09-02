Where to buy Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 “Motorsport” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The renowned designer and longtime collaborator of Adidas, Jeremy Scott has teamed up with the footwear label again to deliver a fresh take on the classic Adidas Forum Hi silhouette. The latest high-tops and apparel items, inspired by “Motorsport,” will feature wing embellishments and blue overlays.

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 “Motorsport” edition is slated to hit the shelves on September 3, 2022, at 7.00 am GMT. Fans can also set up a reminder for the shoes and apparel items on the label’s website.

The latest collection will be offered via the e-commerce stores of Adidas and a few other authorized retail merchants. These shoes are marked at $180 for each pair.

Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi shoes will arrive in “Motorsport” colorway with wings overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming apparel pieces (Image via Adidas)

For almost 20 years, Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino, has experimented in fashion, even with Adidas silhouettes. The Adidas x Jeremy Scott collaboration has introduced popular designs, such as the Adidas Originals sneakers that featured teddy bears, and Scott's visage replacing George Washington's on the collaborative Forum Mid shoes.

Earlier in May this year, the widely loved duo debuted their JS Wings sneakers in black and white colorways. The designer and the German activewear label will now offer their freshly crafted Forum Hi Wings 4.0 “Motorsport” shoes, accompanied by its themed clothing pieces.

The description of the newly created Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 shoes on Adidas’ e-commerce page says,

“Designer Jeremy Scott never holds back and never shies away from the unexpected. Revisiting one of his most iconic designs — his winged silhouette — these adidas shoes are more unapologetic than ever. Vibrant colors take their cues from the world of motorsports while luxurious satin plays across the forward-facing wings.”

Jeremy Scott modifies the iconic Adidas Forum Hi silhouette. He adds his signature wings to the design. Here, the wings are inverted, with the tails pointing upward, unlike the initial pairs.

Allike Store @allike ADIDAS ORIGINALS X JEREMY SCOTT FORUM HI MOTORSPORT "WINGS 4.0" (BLUE / MULTI) / EU 38 - 46 2/3 / €179,90 / Release: September 3rd, 00:01 CEST | llike.store/1b90d6 ADIDAS ORIGINALS X JEREMY SCOTT FORUM HI MOTORSPORT "WINGS 4.0" (BLUE / MULTI) / EU 38 - 46 2/3 / €179,90 / Release: September 3rd, 00:01 CEST | llike.store/1b90d6 https://t.co/0iVwQlkzr1

The uppers, which are fashioned from fine leather elements, adorn a blue-to-green gradient. The perforated leather toe tops are surrounded by the similar leather mudguards. Adjacent to the toes, the tongues are constructed using blue tones that are further topped with matching lace fasteners.

The Adidas Three-Stripes have a tint that is soft pink in appearance. The tongue tag as well as the shoelace velcro strap includes the Adidas logo rather than the Jeremy Scott picture that we had witnessed in earlier models. Finalizing the aesthetics are the “Core Black” midsole that are match the black outer sole unit.

The idea behind the latest partnership is mentioned as,

“The latest chapter in the collaborative releases between adidas Originals and Jeremy Scott takes inspiration from the high-octane action of the motorsports world.”

In addition to the shoes, the apparel collection comprises of hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, zipped jackets, and tees. All the items adorn playful car prints, alongside the names of both the collaborators. Furthermore, the black underlays are topped with Motorsport-inspired grid patterns.

Be ready for the next Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 “Motorsport” rendition, which is set to shake up the sneaker market on September 3. The accompanying apparel range will also drop on adidas.com as well as other partnering retailers.

