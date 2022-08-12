Where to buy Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD Animal-Print blue trainer shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored  

Creative polymath and long-time partner of Adidas, Pharrell Williams is back with another exciting colorway of the fan-favorite Adidas Hu NMD shoe.

Following the re-release of the beloved “Running Dog” colorway as well as the debut of his Orange Animal Printing style of the silhouette earlier this year, the Happy singer has now revamped the shoe design with blue animal prints.

The upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD Animal Print blue sneakers are slated to be launched on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2.00 pm GMT. They will be available for purchase from the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Interested shoppers are advised to download the app and sign up to buy them as soon as they arrive. The footwear pieces will be priced at $220.

Pharrell Williams reimagined Animal-Print Adidas Hu NMD shoes in blue tones

The Pharrell Williams and Adidas Hu NMD sneakers made their first appearance in 2016. The sneaker design had a Primeknit outer, "HUMAN" and "RACE" stitched on it, a TPU-based lace-up structure, and a BOOST midsole.

The design was motivated by the idea of oneness between people across races. Over the span of six years, the collab has introduced multiple fresh makeovers of their silhouette.

Now, after receiving an overwhelming response for their orange Animal Print Hu NMD shoes, the highly coveted duo have reinterpreted similar designs in blue tones.

The collab’s description on the shoe brand’s web page mentions:

“Multihyphenate Pharrell Williams has never been one for accepting limitations. Made in collaboration with the visionary, these cheetah-print NMD shoes are created with that continuous pursuit of self-expression and breaking boundaries in mind.”

The uppers, that are entirely made using the brand’s original Primeknit materials, feature blue makeup. This blue underlay features golden yellow and black animal prints scattered all across the uppers.

Although they appear to be laceless booties, they are fitted with orange TPU cages on the sides, which function as eyelets and have speckled rope laces.

The bootie structure of the shoe facilitates easy entry and exit. The rear side is adorned with similar orange heel tabs. Made with leather, these tabs are embellished with the Adidas Originals trefoil logo on one shoe and Pharrell’s recognized equal sign logo on the other shoe.

The BOOST midsoles and gum outer sole units complete the design for the shoe. The midsoles as well as outer sole units are executed perfectly with a blue palette.

The brand cites the following as the source of the color and design of these shoes:

“All the colors are inspired by nature to bring a new energy, perspective and feel of luxury to the iconic NMD franchise. Embroidered details provide even more texture and depth to the look. The midfoot TPU cage offers support — your choice on whether you show off the reflective rope laces or the additional set for a pop of color.”

The footwear will be available for purchase from August 13 onwards on the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

